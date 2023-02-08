Who is Randy Jones? Harlem man arrested over shooting death of officer Adeed Fayaz

Randy Jones, a 38-year-old resident of Harlem, was arrested on Monday, February 6, for fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz.

According to multiple reports, on Saturday, February 4, Randy Jones, a convicted felon, shot Fayaz after luring him to a dark alley under the guise of being a car salesman. Fayaz reportedly met the suspect with his brother-in-law after he found an ad for a used Honda Pilot on Facebook.

However, the pair, who carried $24,000 in cash, was led to a dark alleyway, where they were ambushed by the suspect, who fired multiple shots striking the officer at the scene.

Crime in NYC @CrimeInNYC Randy Jones, the suspect charged in the murder of off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday evening, is escorted from the 75th Precinct in East New York. From "queensnewsjunkie" on IG. Randy Jones, the suspect charged in the murder of off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday evening, is escorted from the 75th Precinct in East New York. From "queensnewsjunkie" on IG. https://t.co/D3f9fOPm1b

The suspect then fled the scene in a black BMW SUV after the cop's brother-in-law swiftly returned fire from the victim’s gun. After a widespread police search, the suspect was caught on Monday, February 6.

Fayaz, who was shot in the head, was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Randy Jones charged with the murder of an off-duty police officer

Mary-Lyn Buckley @ml_buckley #BREAKING 38-year-old Randy Jones has been charged with both murder and attempted robbery of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz. We were there as Jones was escorted out of @nypd75pct in handcuffs Jones' family also showed up tonight screaming "We love you!" @news12bx @news12bk #BREAKING 38-year-old Randy Jones has been charged with both murder and attempted robbery of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz. We were there as Jones was escorted out of @nypd75pct in handcuffs Jones' family also showed up tonight screaming "We love you!" @news12bx @news12bk https://t.co/VHAyIMr13i

Randy Jones was charged with attempted robbery and murder of an off-duty police officer, Adeed Fayaz, shortly after the victim was declared dead on Tuesday. Jones, who fled the scene in a BMW after shooting Fayaz in a failed robbery attempt, was caught when authorities located the getaway vehicle on 129th St. and Park Ave in Manhattan.

Shortly after finding the vehicle, police began questioning people in the area, which led them to the suspect. He was found hiding in a Rockland County hotel.

As per the Daily Beast, Jones, who lived in an apartment in east Harlem with his girlfriend and three children, has an extensive criminal record that dates back to his early 20s. He was reportedly arrested for drug possession and criminal trespass. In 2014, Jones was arrested for strangulation and shortly after was busted again for grand larceny and driving without a license.

Joe Marino @joemarino_ Randy Jones, the alleged gunman charged in the shooting death of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz is walked from the 75th precinct. Jones is charged with murder and attempt robbery in the botched heist that left Fayaz mortally wounded. Officer Fayaz succumbed to his injuries today. Randy Jones, the alleged gunman charged in the shooting death of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz is walked from the 75th precinct. Jones is charged with murder and attempt robbery in the botched heist that left Fayaz mortally wounded. Officer Fayaz succumbed to his injuries today. https://t.co/VyNSnrnn1j

Adeed Fayaz, 26, a father of two, was reportedly in the force for five years before he was killed by Jones.

Shortly after Fayaz was declared dead, in a press briefing, Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, blamed the legislators for a slew of incidents related to gun violence in the city and said:

"It has to end. We can't keep going to hospital emergency rooms and asking for prayers. Yes, we need prayers, but we need more. We need our legislators to sit down now, and understand that they were wrong."

He added:

“This was a police officer who loved his job. Since he was a young person, he wanted to become not just a police officer, but a New York City police officer. He was viciously gunned down in the streets of Brooklyn.”

Meanwhile, Randy Jones remains in custody as authorities continue to investigate the case.

