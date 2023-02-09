WATCH: Protests held after Catholic Philadelphia school students get exposed for racist video

Two Philadelphia schools have been caught up in a controversy as a shocking racist video started making its rounds online. The video was shared on Twitter on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, by a user who explained that some of her godsister's white peers sent her and other "young black girls" a racist Snapchat

The woman claimed they the students featured in the video attended St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. Sharing a recording of Snapchat, she stated:

"Since the school doesn’t want to do anything I decided to blast their faces!"

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a racially driven video. Viewer discretion is advised.

cocó 🧞‍♀️ @cocoxinaa Let’s talk about the WHITE GIRLS @ St Hubert’s & Franklin Towne in Northeast Philly who want to send racist snapchats to my godsister and the other young black girls at the school! Since the school doesn’t want to do anything I decided to blast their faces! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Let’s talk about the WHITE GIRLS @ St Hubert’s & Franklin Towne in Northeast Philly who want to send racist snapchats to my godsister and the other young black girls at the school! Since the school doesn’t want to do anything I decided to blast their faces! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cdM6ZYG3T6

The viral tweet prompted a protest led by parents outside St. Hubert on Wednesday morning. At least two of the protesters stated that their children faced racially driven harassment at the school, which led to them eventually withdrawing their kids from the school.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia launches an investigation after protester demand accountability

It was discovered that three students from St. Huberts and an undisclosed number of students from Franklin Towne Charter, were involved in the making of the infamous video. The latter is a non-Catholic High School in Philadelphia.

The clip shows a white girl spraying a white peer with black paint while at least two others are heard laughing in the background. The one holding the paint can, proclaims:

"You're a black girl... Know your roots."

She then referred to Black History Month and screamed, "It's February." The students in the background continue to laugh as the first girl makes another racist comment.

In response, the other girl mockingly responds:

"I am black and I am proud."

The onlookers broke into fits of laughter following the statement.

The video was shared on Snapchat along with two photos of the black-faced girl, one of which even featured a Black History Month sticker.

CBS reported that the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is working on figuring out who the students behind the video were. While officials have said that the students in the video seem to be students from St. Hubert, a spokesperson for the school said that one of the students isn't a St. Hubert student.

The archdiocese says the students allegedly involved have been disciplined.

Both schools release statements as protestors share past instances of harassment faced by kids

On Tuesday, both schools released statements condemning those responsible and promised disciplinary action.

Lamar Martin joined St. Huberts as a track coach and his daughter enrolled as a freshman. However, they frequently faced racial tension, with his daughter taking it up to the principal who did "absolutely nothing." Both withdrew from the school within the year.

Nichole Hines, another parent, detailed a few instances where peers used racial slurs on her. She added that even though she reached out to the archdiocese, nothing was done to mitigate the situation and she had to withdraw her daughter's admission.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia explained that racism would not be tolerated and added:

"Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin."

Franklin Towne Charter High School, too, released a statement on its website stating that such appalling behavior by the "former student" or any other student has no place in the school.

A student-led demonstration is scheduled to take place at the Philadelphia Catholic school on Friday, February 10, 2023.

