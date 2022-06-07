Where is American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson now? Platinum ticket holder’s life explored after her sudden exit from ABC’s show

Former American Idol singer Kenedi Anderson, who left the show in between, is now a graduate student. The platinum ticket holder recently graduated from Western Albermarle High School two months after quitting the ABC show.

The singer took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself with a cap, gown, and diploma in her hand and stated that she was ecstatic about not going to school anymore.

All about American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson

The 18-years-old singer Kenedi Anderson was studying in high school when she auditioned for American Idol and quit the show in between. Last week, Anderson graduated from Western Albermarle High School, completing her studies, and appeared joyous about not having to go to school anymore.

Anderson posted pictures of her graduation day with her friends, wearing a blue gown and cap, holding her degree and flowers in her hand. She celebrated the exciting milestone just eight weeks after quitting the show in between for “personal reasons,” disappointing the judges and fans of American Idol.

The singer left American Idol after performing in the Top 24 on April 11, 2022, at the Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii. She sang Christina Perri’s Human for her last performance, mesmerizing everyone with her vocals. But after her performance, host Ryan Seacrest announced her exit, saying:

“Well, you might have noticed that there was no voting information for Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes and, needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season with more iconic Idol performances coming up right now.”

All about Kenedi Anderson’s American Idol journey

The Virginia native auditioned for the singing competition with a soulful rendition of Lady Gaga's Applause, leaving the judges speechless. Judge Luke Bryan said she " might be the biggest stars we've ever seen," while Katy Perry thought that “she was born to be a star.”

After her power-packed performance, the judges awarded her one of three platinum tickets, sending her directly to Hollywood Week. Her American Idol audition video has since garnered over 5.7 million views on YouTube.

After performing in the Top 24, it was revealed that the frontrunner would no longer be part of the singing competition as she had quit the show. The singer confirmed the same with her Instagram post, saying:

After her exit, the singer released an original song for her 50,000 + followers on TikTok, sparking rumors that she had signed a record deal, considering the lyrics of the song:

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached. Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

The song was later deleted from the account.

Her “personal reason” is still unknown, but the singer has finally completed high school and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

