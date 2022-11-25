What are the symptoms of hypothermia? Woman dies in Zion national park while hiking with husband

A woman was found dead in Zion National Park while on a hiking trip in Utah. The officials said the woman was with her husband when the couple suffered from hypothermia. The woman passed away, but the husband was rescued and taken to the Zion Emergency Operations center for treatment.

As per the officials, the couple had started their 16-mile hike on Tuesday, November 22, but during the night, they became “dangerously cold” and experienced symptoms of hypothermia, a medical emergency that occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. It can cause dangerously low body temperature, which can be fatal.

While the officials have provided no names, they have stated that the woman was 31 years old and the husband is 33.

Cause and symptoms of hypothermia explored after woman dies while hiking in Zion National Park

The 31-year-old woman who died during the hike is said to have suffered from adverse weather conditions leading to hypothermia. This medical condition occurs as the body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius due to exposure to extreme cold and immersion in cold water.

Experts suggest that as the body temperature drops, the nervous system, heart, respiratory system, and other organs start working abnormally. If hypothermia is left untreated even for a short while, it can lead to a complete failure of the heart and the respiratory system, hence, being fatal.

If the symptoms are to be taken into account, people must look out for signs like shivering, slurred speech, numbness, slow breathing, weak pulse, drowsiness, memory loss, confusion, loss of consciousness, and bright red or blue skin.

At the same time, it is crucial to note that a person with hypothermia is usually unaware of their condition. Hence, one must call the doctor or 911 for immediate help. Also, tourists should always consider carrying warm, dry coats or blankets during hikes and other adventures in cold places.

"Flash flooding and hypothermia are constant dangers": Zion National Park services claim the condition is common

While the woman passed away due to hypothermia and adverse weather conditions, the park also stated that the hikers were not allowed to undertake the 16-mile Virgin River hike without a wilderness permit for safety reasons.

Furthermore, the husband told the Zion park rangers that they stopped about one-and-a-half miles from the north end of Riverside Walk during the early morning hours. This is where the husband went on to get help, but the wife stayed behind.

Many Zion visitors came to help the couple. While some helped the man get down the trail, others helped the wife get CPR and other medical facilities. Meanwhile, authorities have said that the Washington County Sheriff’s office and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner are looking into the case and the woman’s death.

