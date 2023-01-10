“No on Kohberger all around”: BTK serial killer Dennis Radar denies claims about ties to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

In an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin, Kerri Rawson expressed her fear at the possibility of any contact between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK Killer. However, in an email to TMZ, the convicted serial killer has denied ever knowing Bryan Kohberger.

Dennis Rader, infamously known as the BTK Killer, addressed the idea that was brought up by his daughter, Kerri Rawson. In an interview with Entin, Rawson pointed out a connection between her father and the Idaho murder suspect, a DeSales University professor identified as Katherine Ramsland.

Kerri Rawson @KerriRawson



Ramsland has, or did have a close academic relationship and friendship with my father, Dennis Rader, BTK. 1/ Brian Entin @BrianEntin World renowned forensic psychology professor and serial killer expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland reportedly taught Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. She told me she can’t make media statements about him at this time.

Here is our latest report: World renowned forensic psychology professor and serial killer expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland reportedly taught Bryan Kohberger at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. She told me she can’t make media statements about him at this time. Here is our latest report: https://t.co/vcjdDumtUe Dr. Katherine Ramsland was one of Bryan Kohberger’s professors in Criminology Studies at DeSales University, where he earned a masters degree last spring.Ramsland has, or did have a close academic relationship and friendship with my father, Dennis Rader, BTK. 1/ twitter.com/BrianEntin/sta… Dr. Katherine Ramsland was one of Bryan Kohberger’s professors in Criminology Studies at DeSales University, where he earned a masters degree last spring. Ramsland has, or did have a close academic relationship and friendship with my father, Dennis Rader, BTK. 1/ twitter.com/BrianEntin/sta…

On January 5, Dennis Rader denied any sort of communication with the suspected killer. According to TMZ, Rader said:

"No on Kohberger all around."

However, Rader agreed with his now estranged daughter that he could be a potential topic of study for criminology students. He also gave credit to the investigators behind the arrest for successfully finding a suspect.

Speaking further about his family, Rader, who is presently imprisoned after he was found guilty of ten counts of murder, expressed his wish for his family to contact him. He said:

"My family don't communicate with me at all. I love them all very much and [would] be happy if one did."

Brian Entin @BrianEntin “My first reaction was my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill.”

Serial killer BTK’s daughter told me she was stunned when she found out the forensic psychology professor who wrote the autobiography on her dad was also accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s teacher. “My first reaction was my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill.”Serial killer BTK’s daughter told me she was stunned when she found out the forensic psychology professor who wrote the autobiography on her dad was also accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s teacher. https://t.co/a2csE4j14E

Kansas serial killer Dennis Rader believes that Bryan Kohberger shares some traits with him

In an interview with NewsNation, Kerri Rawson brought attention to the possible academic connection between Bryan Kohberger and her incarcerated father, Dennis Rader.

Kohberger, who is a Criminology student at Washington State University, was allegedly under the tutelage of a serial killer expert who co-authored a book on the infamous BTK killer. Rawson had previously stated that the professor in question, Dr. Katherine Ramsland of DeSales University, had or still has both an academic and a friendly relationship with her father.

As far as similarities between the two men go, like Bryan Kohberger, Rader was also a criminal justice graduate. His first victims were a family of four who had been strangled to death in their house in 1974. Rawson said:

"Personally my first reaction was just like my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill knowing that there was now a connection back to Ramsland and she connects to my father. It was just a lot."

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Bryan Kohberger’s office at Washington State University was searched by law enforcement. The university says Kohberger had completed his first semester as a PhD student in the criminal justice program. Bryan Kohberger’s office at Washington State University was searched by law enforcement. The university says Kohberger had completed his first semester as a PhD student in the criminal justice program.

In subsequent emails to TMZ, Dennis Rader has, however, denied having any connection with the suspected killer. Nevertheless, he agreed that Bryan Kohberger shares some of his traits, which are characteristic of his "dark mind."

One of Rader's own murders, a quadruple homicide in the same house, is eerily similar to the murders of the four University of Idaho students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

NewsNation @NewsNation “I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them” - Alivea Goncalves, sister of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, on Bryan Kohberger’s cell phone data. #Idahofour “I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them” - Alivea Goncalves, sister of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, on Bryan Kohberger’s cell phone data. #Idahofour https://t.co/7ibrsQYlyt

The BTK Killer further stated that he believes Kohberger would lie in wait for his victims, stalking them and casing their homes. All of this, he said, was "much like I did." Additionally, he drew parallels between the 1974 murders of the Otero family and the deaths of the Idaho students, and said:

"Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed."

Just as Kohberger had a knife sheath with his DNA at the crime scene, Dennis Rader also left bodily fluids on the body of one of the Otero victims. It took years of technological advancement to link the DNA left behind on the crime scene to Rader, but the same did not happen with Bryan Kohberger.

While there has allegedly been no contact between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK Killer, the latter thinks that the suspected Idaho killer was highly influenced by him.

Poll : 0 votes