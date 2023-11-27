What happened to James Banks? Incident explored as Florida police find dismembered man on Thanksgiving

Florida authorities discovered the body of 67-year-old James Bank in the trunk of his own vehicle. Police had further found a suspect and identified him as 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Sr. When authorities found the suspect, he was alive but unresponsive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He, however, later died, as confirmed by Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrived at the scene after they originally received a report of an alleged murder being committed. One gruesome detail about James Bank's body is that it was found in a dismembered state. Sheriff Mike Prendergast described the entire incident to be extremely shocking.

Authorities found the dismembered remains of 67-year-old James Bank. However, when authorities responded at the house in in the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive, they first discovered Jonathan's unresponsive yet alive body in the living room. He reportedly had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was soon rushed to the hospital, however, was declared dead shortly after that.

Upon further investigation, Florida authorities discovered James Bank's body in his car. Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said:

"The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for. It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime."

Prendergast further added:

"However, thanks to the caller's courage and our team's quick response, Mr. Banks' family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick."

Authorities are investigating more about the case to unearth additional details.

Apart from the bodies, law enforcement officers found blood, a butcher knife in the crime site in Florida

Sheriff Mike Prendergast stated that they haven't confirmed the identity of the person who reported the alleged murder. Upon arrival, they knocked at the suspect's door but received no response from inside. Police also discovered several items like "a large butcher-style knife" in the backyard of the Florida house. Drag marks and blood was also seen in the area. Law enforcement officials said:

"At that time, deputies believed that the complainant’s claims were true and a crime had been committed."

Citrus County Sheriff's Office said:

"When units arrived on the scene, they knocked on the front door and announced themselves, but there was no answer. Being concerned for the suspect and victim's safety, deputies began checking the home's perimeter."

Helicopters then arrived to take the suspect to a hospital, since he was still alive when authorities found him. Police are yet to discover the relationship that the suspect shared with the victim. They have also not yet determined the possible motive behind the alleged murder and the suicide. News outlets have reached out to the sheriff's office to get a comment on the Florida incident, however, no response has been received as of now.