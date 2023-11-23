What did Mitchell Westerman do? Charges explored as Indiana man arrested over Delphi murder case evidence leak

41-year-old Mitchell Westerman has been arrested for leaking evidence in a case involving the murder of two girls in Delphi. FOX59 reported that Westerman is also a friend and former co-worker of attorney Andrew Baldwin. The two teenage girls, Libby German and Abby Williams, were brutally killed in Delphi back in February 2017.

On October 5, this year, cops got to know that some pieces of evidence regarding the murder case had been leaked.

Another vital piece of information is that Baldwin was then representing the suspect, Richard Allen. Mitchell Westerman reportedly admitted to Baldwin in October that he had leaked the evidence.

Former co-worker of attorney Andrew Baldwin, Mitchell Westerman, allegedly admitted to him that he took pictures of evidence

The evidence in question is related to the brutal murder case of two teenage girls in 2017. Attorney Andrew Baldwin was representing the suspect at the time when Westerman admitted to him that he had leaked evidence related to the case.

Eventually, podcast creators and several YouTube channels took hold of the leaked evidence. This prompted the immediate removal of Baldwin and another lawyer, Bradley Rozzi, from the case.

The 41-year-old Indiana man was then arrested and charged with one count of conversion, which is a class A misdemeanor. Law&Crime reported that Baldwin is now in the process of trying to get back on the case by appealing to the highest court in Indiana.

Court documents stated that Westerman accessed the pieces of evidence, which were in the form of documents, when they were lying on the table of a conference room. The court papers further added that nobody was reportedly around when the leak took place.

Mitchell Westerman was once working at Baldwin's office, and they have been friends for a long time. The suspect in the murder case, Richard Allen's trial, is expected to start at the end of next year, which was supposed to begin in January 2024. He was arrested in October 2022 and had pleaded not guilty in the murder cases of the two girls.

Westerman reportedly clicked images of the documents from the conference room while nobody was there

Several news agencies have revealed the course of events that took place, and since then, Mitchell Westerman has taken photos of the documents from the conference room.

He first sent them to a man in Fishers, Indiana. That man eventually sent those to a podcast creator, and in no time, the images were all over the Internet.

While investigating the leak, cops questioned the man living in Fishers, who shot himself to death shortly after that. The lead prosecutor in the case then said that the man had a child and was married too.

The prosecutor further added:

"This is getting serious and way out of control, gentlemen."

Westerman reportedly gave a statement saying:

"I was in Attorney Andrew Baldwin’s Office Building waiting to visit with Andrew. He was in his office, either meeting with a client or on a telephone call with the door closed I went into the conference room to wait."

It further read:

"I observed printed copies of photo evidence on the conference room table. I took pictures of a few of them."

On October 9, after Mitchell Westerman called Baldwin for a meeting, the former admitted to being the man behind the leaked documents.