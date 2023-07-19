From weapons to battered woman's portrait: Evidence recovered from Rex Heuermann's home explored

Gilgo Beach murder suspect, Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged on Friday, July 14. During the investigation, authorities recovered several guns and weapons from Heuermann's residence. They, however, are yet to reveal a detailed list of items that were recovered.

Heuermann has been charged in connection to the suspicious deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman. All these victims were found dead in December 2010 in Gilgo Beach. Authorities also confirmed that they were reportedly s*x workers who would put advertisements on the internet.

Apart from rifles, authorities have also recovered several child-sized dolls from Rex Heuermann's home. While talking about the allegations against Rex Heuermann, his lawyer, Michael J. Brown mentioned that they are "extremely circumstantial in nature."

Authorities reportedly recovered over 200 guns from a vault inside Rex Heuermann's residence

While investigating the Gilgo Beach murders, police found several items at the residence of the suspect Rex Heuermann. The items ranged from a massive number of weapons to child-sized dolls. According to cops, they found about 200 and 300 guns in a vault that was in the house. However, they haven't confirmed if the guns belonged to Rex.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News:

“He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs. Any time somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

It was further revealed that the married architect was taken into custody from his office, on Thursday, primarily because of the "stash." Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said:

“We wanted to take him into custody somewhere outside the house, because of access to those weapons.”

A police source spoke about the process of investigating Rex Heuermann's house and said:

“We’re just going through his house looking to see if there’s any evidence. If he has any trophies.”

An eerie portrait of a battered woman and more evidence was recovered from the suspect's house

Cops also found a child-sized doll in the house, which was preserved in a wooden and glass display, as per the New York Post. It also had a red ribbon and was wearing a crimson-colored dress.

Apart from the weapons and the doll, cops recovered boxes of cat food, a framed photo, as well as an empty bookcase from the house. They also found an unsettling portrait of a battered woman during the investigation. The woman in the portrait was blonde, had dark pupils, and bruising under her eyes, the publication reported.

Officers further found Playboy magazines and transparent trash bags that were filled with red cups, sugar-free cough drops, and a gumball machine. The officers, wearing hazmat suits and gloves also found huge blue bins that they emptied in a truck.

Police, however, haven't revealed a list of the items recovered as evidence from Rex Heuermann's residence, which Commissioner Harrison described as "a very cluttered house." While law enforcement officials look for further evidence, the suspect remains in jail without bail.