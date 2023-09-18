What did Russell Brand say to Andrew Sachs? Leaked transcript resurfaces, sparks outrage in wake of recent allegations 

Comedian Russell Brand, recently accused of s*xual assault and emotional abuse by multiple women, has also drawn the internet’s anger over a resurfaced 2008 prank dubbed the Sachsgate scandal.

In 2008, in a series of prank calls broadcast on BBC radio on the Russell Brand Show, the comic and his co-host Jonathan Ross left a seemingly derogatory voicemail to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs. In the calls, a 30-year-old Brand bragged about his s*xual encounter with Sachs’ granddaughter Georgina Baillie, who was 20 years old at the time. Part of the call said:

"I'd like to apologise for the terrible attacks, Andrew Sachs, I would like to show contrition to the max, Andrew Sachs. I would like to create world peace, between the yellow, white and blacks, Andrew Sachs, Andrew Sachs"

He added:

“I said something I didn't have oughta, like I had s*x with your granddaughter. But it was consensual and she wasn't menstrual, it was consensual lovely s*x. It was full of respect I sent her a text, I've asked her to marry me, Andrew Sachs …”

The disturbing calls where Brand and Ross made disparaging statements about Georgina Baillie and, in extension, Sachs were not well received by viewers who slammed the duo over their deplorable behavior on the air. Consequently, Brand and Ross were suspended from the BBC, and Brand resigned from his show.

Netizens slam Russell Brand over the 2008 Sachsgate scandal in wake of recent allegations

In the wake of disturbing s*xual assault allegations levelled against Russell Brand, an old transcript of the Sachsgate scandal circa 2008 has emerged online, sparking anger among netizens.

Social media users have invoked the comic's past behavior as irrefutable proof of his guilt in the recent s*xual assault allegations that he has vehemently denied. In 2008, on the Russell Brand show, Brand, alongside his co-host called the late Faulty Towers actor Andrew Sachs to brag about his s*xual encounter with the actor's 20-year-old granddaughter Georgina Baillie.

The backlash against Brand intensified after a now 38-year-old Georgina Baillie, in a recent interview with Mirror, revealed that the humiliating call prompted a series of unfortunate events in her life. She said that after the incident her grandfather ceased all communication with her for years.

Georgina Baillie revealed that while Brand made millions of pounds from the scandal, going on to multiple tours where he regurgitated the contents in the call, her life spiralled out of control, where she turned to drugs and drinks for comfort. She noted:

"I thought I was just a 20-year-old girl at a party but looking back on it years later I was already in the throes of addiction myself. I was really lost back then. After Sachsgate, Russell made millions of pounds doing a stand-up routine about it and that was very hard and painful for me - I was the butt of the joke, I was young and didn't know how to process it and I turned to drink and drugs."

In the wake of the resurfaced clips, social media was quick to condemn the comic. Multiple people stated that the recent allegations against Brand were unsurprising, considering his past behavior. A social media user commented:

"I hate Russell Brand. I've hated him since the appalling stunt he pulled on Andrew Sachs. I have never watched his recent output, because he's a fucking dick. But if the plan is to give him a trial by media, rather than turning the evidence over to the police, that's just wrong."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another said:

"A reminder that when Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross made that vile prank phone call to Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter Georgina Baillie, everyone demanded they apologised to Andrew, not Georgina. That’s our culture in a nutshell. No respect for women and girls."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Georgina Baillie revealed a few years down the line that Russell Brand apologised for his actions and even paid for her rehab that supposedly saved her life.

Russell Brand denies allegations levelled against him

In the recent interview, Georgina Baillie maintained that her relationship with Brand - who has been accused of r*pe and s*x assaults by multiple women - was consensual.

So far, in an investigation launched and published by the Sunday Times, four women have alleged s*xual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while the comedian was at the height of his fame.

In a video posted online, Brand denied the allegations, stating that all of his relationships had been consensual and accused the media of a “coordinated attack”.