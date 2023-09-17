How many children does Russell Brand have? Family and all you need to know amid serious criminal allegations

English comedian Russell Brand is currently facing some serious allegations of r*pe, emotional abuse, and s*xual assault. The alleged claims spanning from 2006 to 2013 emerged as a consequence of a collaborative investigation conducted by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Between the years mentioned above, Brand had a number of well-known jobs, such as working at BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and as an actor in Hollywood movies. Russell is said to have been having predatory behavior, controlling, violent, and dangerous, according to other claims made as part of the investigation.

In a video uploaded on his social media handles, the 48-year-old personality has firmly denied all the allegations against him, stating they stem from a time "when I was working in the mainstream, when... I was very, very promiscuous.”

“I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like my community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel."

Amid these allegations, Russell Brand's personal life has sparked huge interest among netizens.

All you need to know about Russell Brand's wife and kids

Russell Brand is a married man with two kids, but this is his second. He was previously married to American singer Katy Perry. The duo met for the first time in the middle of 2009 when she shot an appearance for his movie Get Him to the Greek, a cameo that was cut from the movie.

They went on a date after seeing each other again at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2009. They got engaged in India on New Year's Eve 2009 while on vacation and got married in a Hindu wedding near Rajasthan's Ranthambhore tiger preserve on October 23, 2010. Brand filed for divorce on December 30, 2011, claiming irreconcilable differences. The separation was completed in July of the following year.

Russell Brand went on to marry Laura Gallacher, sister of famed television presenter Kirsty Gallacher. They started dating when they were teenagers and fell in love right away. The duo got back together after Russell's split from Perry.

Born on June 28, 1987, Laura Gallacher is an illustrator and author. She is the daughter of renowned golfer Bernard Gallacher and his wife, Lesley. Laura and her sister Kirsty were raised in Surrey's Wentworth Estate, which was previously owned by Cliff Richard and Elton John.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star popped the big question to Laura in June 2016. They got married in August 2017 at an intimate wedding at Oxon's Remenham Church.

In 2020, Laura published her first book, The Joy Journal, and since then, she has developed a brand of the same name. The 36-year-old also offers her own dungarees for sale under The Joy Journal brand.

Russell Brand and his spouse Gallacher are parents to two children, and they are expecting a third. The couple welcomed Mabel into the world in November 2016. In July 2018, they became parents to another girl named Peggy. In June 2023, Brand revealed that he and his spouse will be welcoming their third child.