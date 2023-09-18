What did Bob Geldof call Russell Brand on stage? Peaches Geldof controversy explored as viral video resurfaces

An old video of English comedian Russell Brand and Irish singer Bob Geldof engaged in an awkward public exchange has gone viral on the internet, following the s*xual assault and r*pe charges put against the former. On September 17, X handle @miffythegamer shared an old video of an awkward, public exchange between the duo that happened during the 2006 NME Awards.

In the 20-second shared online, Russell Brand can be seen presenting an award for Best Music DVD to Geldof. In an extended video shared on YouTube, Brand referred to Bob Geldof as “Sir Bobby Gandalf” as he was walking up the stage. The duo then looked at each other awkwardly before Geldof said:

"Russell Brand, what a c***."

As the duo looked at each other awkwardly, Brand responded:

"Bob Geldof there, obviously an amazing man to whom we have a lot to be grateful – not him calling me a c*** of course. Really it was no surprise [Geldof]’s such an expert on famine. He has, after all, been dining out on (his hit song) I Don’t Like Mondays for 30 years.”

The resurfaced video comes after a joint investigation done by the Times, the Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches detailed the experiences of four women alleging s*xual assaults by the English comic between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand was allegedly dating Peaches Geldof briefly

Russell Brand was reportedly dating Bob Geldof's late daughter, Peaches, but things were never confirmed between the two.

Not just Peaches but Brand dates several other high-profile women during his peak fame. As per news outlet WhosDatedWho, the duo were together for a month between August and September 2006. However, as per The Daily Mail, Peaches only flirted with Brand at a party but nothing more than that.

English columnist Peaches passed away in April 2014 due to a heroin overdose at the age of 25. At the time, she would have been 17 when she crossed paths with then-31-year-old Russell Brand.

In 2015, Russell Brand was criticized by Geldof's eldest daughter, Fifi Geldof, for making jokes about drug use at a fundraiser for a charity that specializes in drug and alcohol addiction treatment.

Fifi Geldof referred to Brand as an "unfunny b*****d" and an "uber-douche extraordinaire" at a fundraiser event for drugs charity Focus 12.

Paula Yates, the former spouse of Bob Geldof and the mother of Fifi, Peaches, and Pixie, tragically passed away in 2000 due to a heroin overdose.

According to Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times, Brand is accused of r*ping a businesswoman and grooming a 16-year-old teenager for s*xual encounters. On September 15, he took to his YouTube channel and shared a video where he vehemently denied "these very, very serious, criminal allegations."