Russell Brand In Plain Sight: How, where & when to watch the investigation documentary

A documentary based on English comedian Russell Brand's recently revealed allegations is set to air on September 16. Following an extensive investigation done by The Times and The Sunday Times in association with Channel 4, the 90-minute documentary will detail Brand's allegations of s*xual assault, emotional abuse, and r*pe against four women during the height of his career.

The alleged assaults happened between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was a BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 broadcaster, and involved a 16-year-old girl. As per Variety, a rep for the show said:

“Five women, four of whom asked to remain anonymous, agreed to share their stories of serious s*xual allegations in the program.”

Brand's alleged connection to the Dispatches show was revealed on Friday, September 15, when he posted a video in which he claimed that two "mainstream media outlets," including one which was a "mainstream media TV company," were organizing a "coordinated attack" on him.

The Despicable Me star did not specify the "very, very serious criminal allegations," which he claimed related to a period when he was "very promiscuous," but he did say he "absolutely refutes" them.

How to watch Russell Brand in Plain Sight documentary in the US?

Russell Brand In Plain Sight by Dispatches will premiere on Channel 4 on Saturday, September 16 from 9 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. It will also shortly be accessible on the channel's streaming service. There are two methods to view it for those in the US and other countries- either use a VPN or download the Beebs Chrome plugin from Google's web store.

With the Beebs Chrome extension, people from all over the world can watch documentaries on BBC iPlayer, 4od/Channel 4, and ITV Player.

Another option to see the Russell Brand Plain in Sight documentary is by using a Virtual Private Network or VPN. The people who want to view the Russell Brand Dispatches episode live on television can watch it according to the following timezones below:

1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

4:00 pm Eastern Time Zone (EDT)

5:00 pm Brazil

9:00 pm UK

10:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time

1:30 a.m. (September 17) India Standard Time

6:00 a.m. (September 17) Australia

8:00 a.m. (September 17) New Zealand

Russell Brand, best known for starring in Get Him to the Greek, said in a video posted to his YouTube page on Friday that "very serious allegations" will be made against him in a documentary that will be shown on Saturday, September 16, and printed in a newspaper.

During the time of his "promiscuity," Russell Brand said all the relationships were "absolutely always consensual."

"I was always transparent about that then. Almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well. To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

According to a report published by The Sunday Times on September 16, all the women felt comfortable speaking after being confronted by reporters. The newspaper reported that several felt compelled to do so due to Brand's rising influence in the online wellness industry.

As per the publication, the majority of the women do not know each other and have chosen to remain anonymous.