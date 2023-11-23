What happened to Vennessa Phillips? Suspect killed after wife found dead in Georgia residence

35-year-old Vennessa Phillips was allegedly shot to death by her estranged husband, Dustin Allen Phillips, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The tragic shooting took place in Sharpsburg, where five children were left without a mother. After an extensive manhunt, authorities found the suspect at the house, where he was shot by them.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jeyson Brooks, Vennessa's brother, revealed that the suspect was addicted to drugs and that she had given him enough chances to improve his lifestyle. Brooks also said that Vennessa and Dustin had been together for a long time, but the relationship was filled with abuse.

Vennessa Phillips has been found dead just outside her house, on Tuesday, by her estranged husband, Dustin Phillips

Police made a tragic discovery on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, outside a residence in the 100 block of Halo Trace in Sharpsburg, when they spotted Vennessa Phillips' body there.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies had to call US Marshals and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for assistance.

A suspect was soon identified by authorities, and that was the victim's estranged husband. He was, however, nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday morning, a day after the incident, authorities released an update on Facebook where they revealed that they are looking for Dustin, and he is likely present in the area around Highway 154 and Allison Lane.

Authorities further mentioned that an arrest warrant for murder was issued for him, and he is considered dangerous and armed.

On the same day, at about 9:30 p.m. local time, cops again responded to the same house, only to find that the suspect, Dustin, had returned. He was allegedly pointing a gun at the responding officers. The cops returned fire, and he was shot and eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the victim's family, Vennessa had complained of mental and physical abuse several times

Jeyson, Vennessa Phillips' youngest brother, described their relationship as toxic in nature.

The couple was initially living in Tennessee, as confirmed by Brooks, until she left and shifted back to Coweta County. Brooks added:

"This past year has been great for the kids and my sister and our mother. We've all reconnected again. It's been great making it work. She's such a hard worker. She’s so passionate about her children, making sure they have everything they need, even if it’s going without."

He further described the suspect as being a "bad habit" for Vennessa.

He then continued:

"She'd given him so many chances becauss she had such a hopeful heart. She never wanted to give up and tried so hard."

It was further revealed that Dustin shot Vennessa Phillips, in front of their 4-year-old daughter. Brooks added that Vennessa allegedly complained of both physical and mental abuse by the suspect.

She allegedly had contacted police of both Tennessee and Coweta County, but no action was reportedly taken. He explained that Vennessa absolutely loved her children.