What did Kianna Davis do? Charges explored as Seckinger teacher arrested for murder

32-year-old Kianna Davis has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 2-year-old child back in 2020. The victim has been identified as Karter Ambrose. Davis is accused of striking the victim with a blunt object that ended up causing a laceration to the liver.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Warner Robins Police Department took Davis into custody on Friday, November 3, 2023. They also took assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force. It has also been discovered that Davis has been a teacher at Seckinger High School in Buford.

Seckinger High School teacher, Kianna Davis, has been taken into custody for allegedly killing a child back in November 2020

On Friday, November 3, authorities took a suspect into custody, who was possibly involved in the murder of 2-year-old Karter Ambrose in 2020. Along with her, Kiyon Devoy Benton has also been indicted for several charges, including malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

Upon investigation, cops discovered that the incident possibly happened between November 15 and 17, back in 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in arresting Kianna Davis. The list includes the Warner Robins Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, the District Attorney's Office, and the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Davis is in custody and will be held until her bond hearing. Following the arrest, Seckinger High School issued a letter addressing the parents. The Gwinnett County Public Schools Human Resources Division is currently conducting an investigation as well. It hasn't been made clear why the teacher wasn't arrested until recently.

Seckinger High School Principal Jimmy Fisher said:

"Although this news may come as a surprise to you and spark questions, I want to reassure you your student is in good hands. A substitute will continue to cover the duties of the teacher in question for the time being."

The school authorities initially didn't confirm that it was Davis who was the teacher mentioned in the letter

While the school authorities issued a letter, but they didn't initially reveal the identity of the teacher who had been arrested. The letter just confirmed the fact that a teacher was taken into custody by the cops. Upon being asked, the Gwinnett County Public Schools refused to make any comment on the issue, as of now. Later, however, the school district confirmed that the teacher who was arrested, was, in fact, Davis.

Principal Fisher said:

"Ayour principal, I am committed to the work we are doing to foster a safe and positive school environment and encourage our school community to come to me when you have concerns."

Kianna Davis allegedly committed the crimes in November 2020, (Image via Uelanda murray/X)

On several websites, including the one belonging to the Georgia High School Association, Kianna Davis has been identified as a teacher of that school. Her LinkedIn profile claimed the same as well. The school authorities haven't provided any additional information. Both the suspects, Kianna Davis and Kiyon Devoy Benton, were indicted on October 17, 2023, by a Houston County Grand Jury.