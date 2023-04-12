What happened to Kayla Sedoskey? Suspects arrested as Monroe County woman found wrapped in tarp

A Monroe County woman named Kayla Sedoskey, 23, was found dead at the Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2. She was reportedly found wrapped under a door in a tarp, after being shot once in the back and twice in the head. Authorities arrested a third suspect on April 7, after identifying two other suspects.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Sierra Nicole Bemis and 20-year-old Brin David Westley Smith, who is also Kayla’s former boyfriend. They are currently in custody and also face several charges in connection with the death of Kayla Sedoskey.

Authorities revealed that both the suspects knew Kayla personally and that Brin was harassing the 23-year-old Monroe County woman. Brin also allegedly posted distasteful posts about Kayla, stating how she was a “waste of life.” Kayla’s family mentioned that she stopped coming to the church, and they had been concerned about her safety since Valentine’s Day.

Missing woman Kayla Sedoskey was found dead in an abandoned establishment in Frenchtown in March

23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey raised concern after she stopped attending church and did not appear on social media much. Her family began worrying about her safety on February 14, though it could not be confirmed if she was reported missing. Her disappearance was a mystery until she was found dead at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township.

Tim Booth, Sedoskey’s friend, said:

“I started to get a little worried. I figured it was Kayla being Kayla, she will come around. Then we find her dead in Boysville.”

Initially, there were two suspects, one of whom is Kayla Sedoskey’s ex-boyfriend Brin David Westley Smith. Both the suspects currently face charges of conspiracy and murder. A third suspect has recently been taken into custody on April 7, but police are yet to reveal their name and have mentioned that they have to be extradited.

The motive behind Sedoskey’s killing has also not been revealed by the Michigan State Police. However, they confirmed that all the suspects knew the 23-year-old woman.

The victim’s biological mother claimed that her ex-boyfriend harassed her

Barbie Watson, Kayla’s biological mother, stated:

“I just hope they find whoever did this. I really do. She was always in and out of the house. I couldn’t keep a leash on her. She’s grown so I basically let her do what she wanted to do.”

Watson further claimed that her ex-boyfriend used to harass her. She added:

“He was still all over Facebook, making posts and comments about how she was dead (to him) and how she was a waste of life. She didn’t need to be on this earth. I have a screenshot of that message.”

Kayla’s adoptive mother, Paullette Pashenee, also addressed the incident and described her as a “good girl.” She said:

“We are being distraught. Kayla was a good girl and we love her.”

Law enforcement officers are currently looking into the matter. They have also urged the public to reach out to them if anybody has any information regarding the homicide of Kayla Sedoskey. Smith is being held at $1 million bond, while Bemis is being held at $500,000 bond.

