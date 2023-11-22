What did Hanme Clark do? Suspect arrested as rural Colorado shooting leaves 3 dead

45-year-old Hanme Clark, a resident of Colorado, has been accused of reportedly fatally shooting three people over property disputes. The alleged incident took place on Monday, November 20, 2023, and authorities responded to the shooting site at about 1 pm local time. Four people were reportedly shot, however, one of them survived the attack.

The victims who died, have been identified as Rob Geers, 63, his wife, Beth Wade Geers, 73, and James Daulton, 58. Daulton's wife, Patty, was the fourth victim who survived the shooting. After a daylong search for the suspect, Clark was arrested in New Mexico and currently faces murder charges as well.

Hanme Clark reportedly shot four people on Monday, three of whom died

Authorities arrived at a "property line in the wooded area" in Custer County on Monday and found four individuals, who had reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. An intensive manhunt to locate the suspect, Hanme Clark, then began and he was eventually apprehended in New Mexico. The same was confirmed by the Custer County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an arrest warrant was issued for Clark and that he had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff's office released the image of a white Ram 1500 pickup truck, that was linked to the suspect. He allegedly drove the vehicle to a Walmart outlet shortly after the alleged shooting. Clark reportedly then headed towards the Methodist Mountain residential area.

Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith stated that the shooting reportedly occurred in a rural area, and authorities took about 21 minutes to reach the location. In a press conference on Tuesday, November 21, Smith said:

"We could not have responded to an incident of this magnitude without all the help we got from our community. I hate to see gun violence in my community."

He added:

"All of the deceased are involved with a property dispute involving the suspect."

Authorities are yet to reveal details regarding the property dispute

On Tuesday, authorities located Clark in New Mexico, and he was arrested sometime before 3 pm local time. While authorities couldn't confirm if he was heading somewhere during the arrest, Denver 7 reported that Hanme Clark was with a woman in the car at the time. While announcing the suspect's arrest in the news conference, Sherrif Smith said:

"I hope that this brings relief to the neighborhood and the community and more importantly, closure to the families of the victims and their friends."

Authorities confirmed that a property dispute was possibly what caused the shooting. Denver 7 further reported that the dispute was over an "easement at 173 Rocky Ridge Rd., northeast of Westcliffe in unincorporated Custer County." Smith said that apart from the four victims, another individual fled the scene and didn't get shot.

Authorities mentioned that they do not have confirmed information about the exact number of people involved in the dispute. They, however, revealed that Hanme Clark was standing on one of the victims' property when he opened fire.