What happened to Fridelene Daniel? Suspect arrested after Florida woman found dead in apartment complex

On November 8, 2023, 34-year-old Fridelene Daniel was shot to death by her 41-year-old ex-boyfriend, Robens Cesar. This killing happened in the parking lot of her apartment complex, located on the 600 block of Meadows Circle, Florida.

During her last moments, Fridelene was on a call with her aunt, who heard the horrific incident go down, as per CBS 12.

Robens Cesar was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder and made his initial court appearance on the morning of November 9, 2023.

Fridelene Daniel filed a police report against her ex-boyfriend for harassing her

Fox News reported that on November 8, 2023, at about 9 am, witnesses called 911 to report the incident, and when authorities arrived, they located the body of Fridelene Daniel with multiple gunshot wounds and spent shell casings around it.

According to the report by Fox News, witnesses informed 911 dispatchers that the shooter fled the scene in a black Honda. The building's surveillance footage caught Robens Cesar dressed in a blue-gray tee shirt and green shorts with his dreadlocks tied into a ponytail.

One of the neighbors, Dawn Rosado, told WPEC:

"It was just like boom and then it was a brief maybe like two-second pause I want to say and three or four more. We just kind of froze there for a moment."

WPTV reported Robens was apprehended shortly after at a residence on the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

According to the report by WPTV, about 45 minutes prior to the shooting, Fridelene reported her ex-boyfriend, Robens, to the Boynton Beach Police Department for allegedly stalking and harassing her.

The Sun Sentinel reported that before the shooting, at around 8 am, both Daniel and Cesar were at the Boynton Beach Police Department, so the department has initiated an internal affairs investigation to determine whether the officer who interacted with them followed procedure. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Robens Cesar said Fridelene Daniel reporting him to the police was the "final straw"

The Sun Sentinel reported that in an interview with the Boynton Beach Police Department, Robens Cesar stated that he and Fridelene Daniel had broken up, and he had been attempting to convince her to rekindle their relationship, but she declined.

The full confession by Robens was recorded on an officer's body-worn camera.

Law & Crime reported that in a probable cause affidavit, detectives wrote:

"Cesar stated he couldn't stand to see Fridelene with another man. Cesar stated Fridelene reporting him to the police earlier in the day was the final straw and he shot her."

In a statement, the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote:

"The loss of any life is a tragic event, and the Boynton Beach Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our hearts go out to all affected by this unfortunate incident. We are fully committed to transparency and accountability and we will continue to keep the public informed of any significant developments in this case."

Robens Cesar is currently held in custody at Palm Beach County Jail without bond.