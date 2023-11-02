"He didn't give us a choice”: Jason Pass, accused in shooting death of Brooklyn neighbors, fatally shot by police

Jason Pass, a 47-year-old suspect in a double homicide, was fatally shot on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, following a three-day manhunt in Brooklyn, New York. Pass had allegedly shot and killed his neighbor and his son on Sunday, October 29, 2023, according to CBS News.

Following a pursuit and a confrontation between Jason and the police, the alleged suspect charged at the officers with a knife, according to NBC New York. The publication also reported that Pass charging at them led the police to open fire at him.

"He didn't give us a choice, he decided to charge at officers forcing them to protect themselves," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated.

As mentioned earlier, Jason Pass was accused of allegedly shooting a father and son on the night of October 29, 2023. CBS News reported that the father-son duo were shot by Pass, their downstairs neighbor, inside a Brooklyn apartment building following an argument over noise. The New York Post identified the victims as 27-year-old Chinwai Mode and his 47-year-old step-father Bladimy Mathurin,

Surveillance footage shows Jason Pass calmly exiting the crime scene

The New York Post also managed to acquire surveillance footage from the night of the murders when Jason Pass shot and killed his upstairs neighbors. The footage shows Pass dressed in all-black pacing frantically outside his neighbors' apartment on the fourth floor of 1418 Brooklyn Avenue in a housing complex in East Flatbush.

The footage then showed a woman stepping out of the apartment to speak to Jason. She was soon joined by her 27-year-old son Chinwai Mode.

The New York Post reported that following this, Chinwai Mode's step-father, 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin, also stepped out of the apartment. The school bus driver allegedly confronted Jason with a pair of scissors. The footage recorded no audio, so the reason behind the confrontation is unclear and unconfirmed.

NBC New York reported that Jason pulled out a gun, shooting and killing Mathurin and Mode. A witness claimed that Bladimy was alive after being shot and that Jason went back and shot him, making sure he was dead. The father and son had gunshot wounds to their head and body.

The New York Post reported that after the shooting, Jason calmly assessed the scene before getting into an elevator and exiting the building to flee.

Authorities found nine .45-caliber shell casings and five bullet fragments. CBS New York reported that, according to authorities, the gun was not registered to Jason Pass.

Officers tried to negotiate with Jason Pass prior to the shooting

CBS New York reported that Jason Pass was hiding inside a vehicle in Bath Beach. Meanwhile, authorities were waiting for a search warrant on the vehicle to check if the weapon reportedly used in the crime was in there.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell mentioned that while a hostage negotiation team was arriving, officers on the scene tried to talk to Jason for 15 minutes. However, as he charged at them with a knife, they were forced to shoot him three times in the chest and once in the leg.

"He basically was saying, what was happening today was not going to end well," Chief of Patrol Chell said.

After the open fire, Jason Pass was still alive and taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, where he was declared dead. Following the shooting, several officers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ear.