Who is Jason Pass? Brooklyn father and son shot dead in tragic viral video, sparks outrage online

In a shocking incident, Jason Pass, a 47-year-old Brooklyn man, fatally shot his neighbors over a minor noise dispute in their Brooklyn apartment on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Authorities are reportedly looking for Pass, who fled the scene after the brutal shooting that killed a father and stepson identified as Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and Chin Wai Mode 27. The incident, which was caught on video, has triggered widespread backlash on social media at the brutality displayed by the suspect over a seemingly minor issue.

Trigger Warning: The following media contains graphic content that some viewers might find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised

According to multiple reports, Pass, who lived in an apartment directly below the victims with his elderly mother, was reportedly incensed over the constant noise arising from their apartment. The NYPD said Pass had called 311 multiple times since March 2022 over the noise from the upstairs apartment occupied by Bladimy Mathurin, his wife, Marie Delille and her two children, including Chin Wai Mode.

The neighbors had reportedly quarrelled in the past about the issue. However, on Sunday, their dispute turned deadly after Pass pulled out a gun and shot the Brooklyn father and son.

On the day of the incident, the surveillance video in the corridor showed Jason Pass waiting by the stairs near the victim's apartment on the fourth floor of the Flatbush Gardens complex at 1418 Brooklyn Ave, while Bladimy Mathurin was seen attempting to get dressed by the door.

Shortly after, Mathurin’s wife walked out of the apartment and was seen arguing with the suspect. Mathurin then comes out holding what appears to be scissors while the victim's wife and son hang back.

The clip shows Mathurin seemingly threatening the suspect with the scissors as his wife attempts to pull him back in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. As his wife pulls him away, the suspect pulls out a gun, shoots Mathurin and Mode, and the woman flees into the apartment, barricading the door.

The suspect was then seen walking up to wounded Mathurin lying by the door before firing more shots into the victim and then fleeing the scene.

Jason Pass lived with his 73-year-old mother in Brooklyn apartment

Authorities are now actively searching for Jason Pass, wanted for the murder of his upstairs neighbors in a Brooklyn apartment. According to the New York Daily News, Pass was a correction officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Westchester before he was fired in 2005.

The outlet reported that Pass lost his job the same month he was accused of pointing a weapon at two plainclothes police officers in a road-rage incident on Ralph Avenue in Flatlands, Brooklyn. Pass, who was charged with menacing and reckless endangerment, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The suspect’s sister told Daily News that her brother acted out of self-defense. The sister alleged that when Pass, who lives with his 73-year-old mother, complained about the noise levels, the upstairs occupants often turned belligerent and would provoke an argument.

“(They screamed) ‘We’re gonna kill you!’ ‘We hate you!’ on numerous occasions,” she claimed. “As we’re walking out and they’re coming in or as they’re getting in their vehicle, those are things they’ve said to us.”

However, the victim’s wife said that Jason Pass often hurled xenophobic insults at their family because of their Haitian heritage. The building's management told CBS News there were numerous complaints from both apartments, but the issue remained unresolved as both parties refused mediation.

Meanwhile, Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that the apartment upstairs does not have any carpeting resulting in amplified noise levels every time they moved around the place.

Netizens react to a viral video that shows Brooklyn father and son being shot by their neighbor

The viral video that recorded the shooting has sparked outrage online. While the suspect’s sister maintained that this was a case of self-defense, netizens thwarted her assertion, stating that the minor dispute did not warrant the suspect's violent reaction.

Brooklyn Councilwoman Farah Louis said that Bladimy Mathurin, who worked as an Uber and school bus driver, was the breadwinner of the family and financially supported his wife and their two children.