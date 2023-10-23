“Good road rage playlist”: Portland grand floral parade driver Sidney Mecham's road rage video goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions

Recently released dramatic dashcam video of an irate Oregon man, Sidney Mecham, driving erratically before barreling into a parade route and nearly plowing through a terrified crowd while listening to music that ranged from hip hop to country has sparked hilarious reactions online.

While the incident occurred during the Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade in Portland on June 10, the video obtained by KGW-TV last week has now triggered a volley of amusing comments in reference to the suspect’s calm demeanor while committing a raft of crimes.

The video begins with 42-year-old Mecham becoming increasingly frustrated by traffic and construction on a highway while talking to someone on the phone.

“They got it all blocked off. The Lloyd Center exit. The Convention Center exit. Every mother f***ing exit!” Mecham can be heard screaming on the phone.

Mecham then furiously honks his horn at the truck blocking the road before yelling “f**k you” multiple times at construction works. The clip then captured Mechan barreling past a closed exit while playing Yelawolf’s “Till It's Gone” and entering the parade route, where panicked parade-goers were seen screaming and scrambling as the suspect’s vehicle almost plows into people, including children.

While no one was hurt at the parade, shortly after we see a police officer on a motorcycle chasing Mecham and directing him to stop as the suspect continues driving listening to Yelawolf.

Moments later we hear country star Morgan Walen’s music blaring through the speakers as a seemingly calm Sidney Mecham continues to speed, evading another police officer in an unmarked SUV with emergency lights activated to stop.

Sidney Mecham reportedly drove several blocks before stopping at his destination. While the police failed to apprehend the suspect during the attempted traffic stops, he was arrested later and slammed with multiple charges, including 17 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and 15 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Netizens react as road large driving video of Portland grand floral parade driver Sidney Mecham goes viral

The video of frustrated Portland grand floral parade driver Sidney Mecham barrelling through a crowd has triggered a barrage of hilarious reactions, with multiple netizens commenting on the suspect’s road rage playlist. A netizen said:

“Great music though. Certainly a good road rage playlist.”

Meanwhile, another disagreed with the opinion and derided the suspect's taste in music.

“He should be charged with an additional felony for listening to that awful music.”

Sidney Mecham, who is a registered s*x offender, has a criminal history dating back to 1999 when he was convicted of attempted first-degree r*pe and sodomy. He also has a 2016 conviction of third-degree sodomy and s*xual abuse. Reacting to his criminal history, a netizen quipped:

“He’s got a great opportunity to make new friends.”

Shortly after his arrest, Sidney Mecham, who was driving on a suspended license and didn’t have insurance, claimed he was disoriented and trying to evade a difficult situation. The suspect, who remains behind bars in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.