 What is a spit hood? Taylor Schabusiness appearance in court sparks hilarious reactions online 

Taylor Schabusiness, a Wisconsin woman found guilty of murdering and dismembering her 25-year-old boyfriend on July 26, 2023, appeared in court wearing a spit hood for a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

A spit hood or a spit mask is used by correction and police officers to prevent an aggressive detainee from spitting and biting them, thus keeping any communicable diseases at bay. While the hood is not used on every detainee, it is utilized when a subject has a history of spitting or biting or when they verbally threaten to do so.

Expand Tweet

During her appearance in court on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing, Schabusiness’ spit hood didn't seem to surprise netizens given her history of acting out in court.

Schabusiness, a Wisconsin mother of one, was accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old boyfriend, Shad Thyrion, while high on meth in February 2022.

Earlier this year, during a competency hearing, Schabusiness physically attacked her lawyer soon after the judge agreed to move, the trial to May 15 from its original date of March 6.

The startling courtroom scene was caught on camera showing Taylor Schabusiness, in shackles, charging at her attorney Quinn Jolly in a Brown County circuit courtroom as her lawyer tried to ward off the unexpected attack.

Netizens react to Taylor Schabusiness' spit hood during sentencing hearing

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, September 26, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court for a sentencing hearing wearing a spit hood that sparked hilarious reactions online. While detainees are rarely seen wearing the spit mask that protects officers from suspects prone to spitting or biting, netizens were not surprised that Schabusiness was forced into one. Reacting to the mask a social media user said:

“Now we know what she is doing since she is locked up. Geez, this woman is "something"!!!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some accurately identified the garment covering her face, others were befuddled by the strange mask. In response to a query by a baffled social media user, netizens posted hilarious reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, several others also shared hilarious reactions to Scahbusiness' courtroom appearance. A netizen quipped:

“So she spits like Cobra that is stuck in a corner?”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another, while commenting on the delay of the proceedings, added:

“Either that or she's got Grandad's underwear on her face. No doubt she caused a ruckus backstage this morning.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a few concerned for her mental health hoped she would get the help she needed behind bars.

Expand Tweet

What we know of Taylor Schabusiness' trial

In February 2022, during a meth-fuelled tryst, Taylor Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, before s*xually assaulting his body. She then proceeded to dismember his body and dumped his head in a bucket, which was later found by the victim’s mother.

During a three-day trial, Schabusiness was found smirking in the courtroom as prosecutors laid out the gruesome murder scene where the victim’s organs were found scattered in his basement and his feet were found inside his chest cavity.

Shortly after, the suspect was found guilty in the first phase of the trial despite the defense arguing that Schabusiness was mentally ill. During the second phase of the trial held to decide whether Schabusiness was mentally sound enough to be sent to a regular prison or should spend her days at a mental institution, the jury decided that the suspect would spend the rest of her days behind bars.

The jury arrived at the decision despite hearing testimony from Schabusiness' father, Arturo Coronado, who revealed that his daughter had spent time in a psychiatric center following the deaths of her mother and brother.

Expand Tweet

During a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the suspect's father, who is currently serving time for s*xually assaulting a child under the age of 16, took the stand again to advocate for his daughter.