What happened to Taylor Schabusiness' mom and brother? Real last name and all about her family in wake of father's trial testimony 

Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of murdering and dismembering the remains of her 25-year-old boyfriend on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. During the second phase of the murder trial on Thursday, July 27, held to determine if Taylor was mentally ill, the jury announced that the convicted killer would go to prison rather than a mental institution.

The jury arrived at the decision despite her father, Arturo Coronado, taking the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of his daughter. Taylor's Schabusiness' father, Arturo Coronado, who is currently serving time for s*xually assaulting a child under the age of 16, testified in his daughter's defense while wearing an orange jumpsuit from jail.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Taylor Schabusiness’ father testified in her defense during the second phase of her murder trial. “It’s not like I didn’t try,” Arturo Coronado said. “I love my daughter." Schabusiness immediately held up her hand, nodded, and signed “I love you.” pic.twitter.com/5RQPOdcPfZ

Coronado claimed that the death of her mother and brother had taken a toll on Taylor's mental health adding that she had spent some time in a psychiatric facility. Here’s everything we know about Taylor Schabusiness' family in the wake of the revelations.

Taylor Schabuiness was born with the name Taylor Denise Coronado

Taylor Schabuiness, whose real name is Taylor Denise Coronado, was born in Chicago in November 1997 to parents Marla and Arturo Coronado. Per documents obtained by Court TV, the family who lived in Chicago reportedly moved to Wisconsin when Schabuiness was in the fourth grade.

Taylor reportedly moved to Texas when she was 11, where she lived with her paternal grandparents. The convicted killer reportedly received mental health treatment to address her behavioral issues in seventh grade. She was also expelled in her senior year after getting into a fight with another student.

Last year, during a competency hearing, Taylor’s attorney revealed that her mother Marla died from cirrhosis and alcoholism in 2009. Taylor’s brother Arturo “AJ” Coronado was killed in a motorcycle accident in July 2022.

AJ’s obituary stated that he was survived by his sister Taylor Schabusiness, father, Arturo, nephew Mateo Coronado, and paternal grandparents, Juan and Esther Coronado. The obit also stated that his maternal grandparents, Randall Flugge and the late Patty Flugge-Williams. were still alive while his mother preceded him in death.

Taylor Schabusiness married her husband Warren Scahbusiness in 2020

Taylor and Warren Schabusiness (Image via Facebook)

According to Court documents filed by her defense attorney earlier this year, Taylor Schabusiness married Warren Schabow on February 14, 2020. The couple’s 2-year-old child, Mateo Coronado, lives with his paternal grandparents in Texas.

Per Warren Schabow’s Facebook page, he goes by the name Warren Schabusiness. He is currently behind bars serving time for methamphetamine possession. Warren, who wrote multiple Facebook posts from prison defending his wife after conviction, will reportedly be realised in 2024.

Taylor Schabusiness was accused of murdering and dismembering a 25-year-old boyfriend, Shad Thyrion, while high on meth in February 2022. Taylor’s husband, Warren, who supposedly got her hooked on meth, was already in prison when she met her boyfriend, Shad.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend. The guilty verdict came just hours after prosecutors presented footage of Schabusiness admitting to strangling Shad Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother to the police.

Taylor also confessed to s*xually abusing his remains before dismembering his body with kitchen knives. Thyrion’s severed head and genitalia were found by police in a bucket in his mother’s basement. Taylor Schabusiness will be sentenced on September 26, 2023.