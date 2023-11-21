What happened to Michelle Freestone? Investigation underway as Marshfield woman killed in armored police vehicle crash

Michelle Freestone, a 79-year-old woman, was identified as the victim killed in a crash involving an armored police vehicle in Marshfield on Monday, November 20.

According to the Plymouth County DA, on Monday morning, officers responding to the scene near a section of Plain Street near Flagler and Old Plain streets found a wrecked Subaru Forester driven by the victim.

Authorities said that the victim’s car reportedly collided with a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle driven by a Marshfield police officer. Michelle Freestone was reportedly rushed to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Marshfield police officer did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Details of the Marshfield crash that killed Michelle Freestone explored

On Monday morning, 79-year-old Michelle Freestone was killed in a crash involving an armored police vehicle in Marshfield. In a press release on Monday, Plymouth County DA said that Massachusetts state police are investigating the crash that left Freestone dead.

“Massachusetts state police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J Cruz announced.”

Detailing the incident, in a statement, Plymouth County DA said that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Plain Street at Lady Slipper Lane in Marshfield.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning, Marshfield police and fire responded to Plain Street at Lady Slipper Lane for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Marshfield police vehicle.”

On arrival, police found a wrecked Subaru Forester with an injured female operator, identified as Michelle Freestone of Marshfield. Freestone, who was transported to South Shore Hospital, was later pronounced dead.

Citing preliminary investigation authorities purported that the crash occurred after Marshfield resident Freestone, who was driving a red Subaru, turned left in front of the tan Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle, which was driven by a Marshfield police officer.

“Preliminarily, it appears the operator of the red Subaru Forester turned left in front of the tan motor vehicle and contact was made between the two vehicles. The Marshfield Police vehicle operator was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.”

Shortly after the crash, in a post on Facebook, Marshfield Police Department said that the Plain Street area was closed to traffic for a few hours.

“Plain Street closed between Flaggler and Old Plain Street for the next few hours due to a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternate routes.”

The police officer driving a Mine mine-resistant ambush Protected Vehicle was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.