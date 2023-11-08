Kevin Saint Clair bike accident: Community mourns as former J.R. Masterman School teacher dies aged 67

Kevin Saint Clair, a beloved former teacher at J.R. Masterman Home and School, reportedly died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash while riding a bike on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Saint Clair’s death was confirmed by Masterman Middle and High School Principal Jeannine A-H Payne in a press release Tuesday night. CBS News, citing the police, reported that Kevin Saint Clair was riding a bike eastbound on Wises Mills Road when a 2015 black Chrysler driving southbound on Henry Avenue struck the 67-year-old when he was attempting to make a right turn.

The impact reportedly knocked Saint Clair into the northbound lane, where he was struck by a 2021 Toyota driver who was unable to swerve away from the victim lying on the road.

Authorities who responded to reports of an accident just before 7 pm Monday reportedly took Saint Clair to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tribute pours in as R. Masterman Home and School teacher Kevin Saint Clair dies in tragic crash

In a Facebook post, J. R. Masterman Home and School Association confirmed Kevin Saint Clair had died in an accident on Monday. Masterman School said that St Clair was a former teacher, dean, and coach who taught the 6th grade. Saint Clair was reportedly deeply entrenched in the school community despite his retirement.

Saint Clair’s sons also attended Masterman school, who paid touching tribute to the late teacher. In a Facebook post, they wrote:

“We are sorry to share the very sad news that former Masterman teacher, dean, and coach Kevin Saint Clair has passed away.” the school added “He and his wife Ellen always joyfully attended school events like concerts and the school auction. He never stopped caring about Masterman. As a community, we share our appreciation of his life and contributions to our school and send sincere condolences to his loved ones.”

A former student who described Saint Clair as his favriote sixth-grade teacher mourned his death.

"He was my favorite 6th grade teacher being both fun and engaging. He always knew how to match the energy of any student that came into the class. And he knew how to get the best out of his kids."

In a press release, Masterman Middle and High School Principal Jeannine A-H Payne also paid a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Saint Clair. Payne said that the late teacher remained a prominent figure in school despite his retirement.

”Kevin was a dedicated teacher and a caring colleague to many of us. He was one of the first people I met when I arrived at Masterman as he was supporting Marge in the main office He will be missed by so many within our school walls and beyond.”

Payne said that counseling support would be made available for staff and students in the wake of the devastating loss.

Meanwhile, CBS reported the Chrysler driver who struck Kevin Saint Clair was reportedly taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police have yet to disclose further details in the case.