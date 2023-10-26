Carlton Campbell car accident: Tributes pour in as Broward schools principal passes away

Carlton Campbell, a 57-year-old Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach K-8 principal, who worked in the Boward school district for over three decades, reportedly died in a car crash on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Campbell’s son told Sun-Sentinel that the 57-year-old had a medical emergency before he crashed his car on Wednesday. In a statement, Broward School Superintendent Peter Licata praised Campell’s dedication to his students, noting that he has left an indelible mark on people’s lives.

“He devoted more than three decades to the District, going above and beyond to provide incredible learning opportunities for his students. His absence will weigh heavily on the hearts of many.

Tributes pour in as Boward Schools principal Carlton Campbell dies in crash

Carlton Campbell, who graduated from Hallandale High School in 1983 before attending Ball State University, was remembered by many as a man with exemplary character. In an emotional Facebook Post, a grieving friend from Ball State University revealed that Campbell, who was an associate pastor at NOW Church, was endearingly called “Reverend” in college. She wrote:

“To say the least, I am devastated by his passing. But, I know he is rejoicing in heaven and will continue to be with me forever. Thank you, God, for bringing him back to me. I love you, CC, and always did.”

Campbell, who served as the assistant principal at Hollywood Hills High School till 2001, later became the principal of his Alma Mater, Hallandale High School, where he served till 2004. He was then appointed the principal of Pines Middle School before his recent appointment at Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach K-8. In a Facebook post, the city of Hallandale Beach Government paid tribute to the late principal.

“Our hearts are heavy today in the City of Hallandale Beach following the loss of Gulfstream Academy K-8 of Hallandale Beach Principal Carlton Campbell. Principal Campbell was a Hallandale Beach native and proud graduate of Hallandale High School, where he later served as principal. He enriched the lives of so many through his work, and we will be forever thankful for his service to our community.”

Annejeanette Washington Collin, a friend and colleague who teaches US History, Elementary and Computer Science at Broward County Public Schools, wrote an emotional tribute to Campbell. In a Facebook post, she asked people to pray for Campell's wife and two sons.

"The last thing he said to me. I'm proud of you Lil Sis. That meant the world. Carlton Campbell God needed you more but we are struggling. Please pray for the entire Campbell family, especially Queen Dr. Josetta, his son's siblings, the Church family and the SBBC family."

Carlton Campbell played football in high school

Carlton Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in 1987. He then received his master’s degree in school counseling and guidance services from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Campbell, the son of Bishop James Campbell, grew up in church and played football at Hallandale Beach High School and Ball State University. Campell, who had aspirations to play for the NFL, was sidetracked after he suffered an injury.