Nate Kuhlman GoFundMe raises over $100,000 as Ohio newlywed dies in Caribbean honeymoon accident

The family of Ohio newlywed Nate Kuhlman are devastated after the Florida native died in a waterskiing accident on his Caribbean honeymoon just three days after marrying his bride, Mariana Garcia Kuhlman.

In a GoFundMe campaign launched after the incident to help cover the funeral expenses, the organizer said that Marina and Nate Kuhlman, who married on October 28th, 2023, flew out to St. Lucia in the Caribbean island for their honeymoon.

On October 31, 2023, the groom was killed in a freak waterskiing accident just three days after tying the knot with his bride, Mariana Garcia Kuhlman. The first GoFundMe campaign, which has raised over $53,000 pleaded for donations to help cover the funeral expenses, including the transportation costs.

“The donations will help cover the expenses of last-minute plane tickets to St. Lucia and back home, immediate passport issuing, transportation, accommodations, meals, funeral arrangements, Mariana's needs and anything else that comes up.”

Meanwhile, a second GoFundMe page, which has raised over $54,056, described the groom as a “wonderful husband, friend, son, and brother in Christ.”

“He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was.” the page added.

Community mourns death of Ohio newlywed Nate Kuhlman

Nate and Mariana Kuhlman (Image via Norvilia Cain/Facebook)

The Ohio community is mourning the death of Nate Kuhlman, who was tragically killed on his honeymoon just three days after tying the knot with his wife. As tributes from family and friends poured in on social media platforms, a Facebook post revealed that Nate was an alumnus of Franciscan University in Steubenville.

In a Facebook post, the groom’s devastated mother mourned the death of her son and wrote that the family who were in St’Lucia were on their way back to the United States with her son’s body.

“Dear friends, today and tomorrow are travelling days. Please keep us in your prayers as we bring Nate home. Once further arrangements have been made, we will let you know so that we can pray together. We will need a couple of days to regroup with just family once we get home.”

Several others extended their support to the family during the difficult time. In a Facebook post, a friend of the family wrote:

“Please join me in praying for the soul of Nate Kuhlman, his wife Mari, all of his family, and friends. Come, Lord Jesus, be with your sons and daughters during this time.”

Another friend who supposedly attended the newlyweds' wedding penned an emotional tribute post online.

“Nate is a treasured friend to Amanda and Chris and was going to be a groomsman in their wedding next week. He was a special part of the young adult group and it is devastating news to our community.”

Per the groom's Facebook profile, a post dated December 2022 showed an image where Nate can be seen proposing to Mariana, who also went to Franciscan University in Steubenville.

As the community grapples with the tragic loss, the circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear.