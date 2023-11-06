Nancy Ng, a 29-year-old California woman, reportedly vanished on October 19, 2023, while at a yoga retreat at Lake Atitlán in Guatemala. In the wake of the disappearance, the missing woman’s family are desperately trying to find Nancy Ng, who has not been seen since she vanished without a trace from the Yoga Retreat.

Per multiple reports, Nancy Ng, a California State University Graduate works for the Alhambra Unified School District. She flew out to a Yoga retreat on October 14 at a popular tourist spot in Guatemala known as Lake Atitlán, a large body of water located within a volcanic crater.

Nancy’s family told ABC News that the California native was reportedly taking a kayaking trip with others from the retreat on October 19 when she vanished without a trace.

The family, who were notified about the 29-year-old’s disappearance by the retreat organizer, said that the circumstances leading to the incident are unknown as they have had some trouble getting answers from witnesses at the scene.

ABC reported the FBI and State Department have been in contact with Guatemalan authorities regarding the incident.

Nancy Ng's family launch fundraiser to finance search and rescue operation

The family of California native Nancy Ng are desperately seeking answers regarding the 29-year-old Nancy Ng's disappearance from a Yoga retreat in Gautemalan last month. Nancy’s family said that they were forced to launch a private search operation when the Navy stopped searching for her after 72 hours.

The family who hired professionals to help with search-and-rescue efforts around Lake Atitlán have launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund their investigation. The page, which has raised over $37,000, said that their efforts have been hindered by witnesses at the scene who have not been forthcoming about information that might lead to Nancy Ng's whereabouts.

“Our search efforts have been hampered by insufficient information regarding the exact circumstances and location of Nancy’s disappearance due to the failure of key witnesses (many of whom have returned to the United States in the past week) to step forward and provide a witness report.”

The family’s concerns suggested foul play in the 29-year-old’s mysterious disappearance. The page added:

“It’s never easy to ask for money. It’s even harder under these circumstances. But any contribution, big or small, will go a long way in helping us do all we can to find Nancy and assure the Ng Family that they are not alone. If you can donate, please do."

Chris Sharpe with Guatemala-based Black Wolf Helicopters told Eyewitness News that they searched the lake Atitlán where the retreat organizer had said the missing woman was kayaking before she vanished on October 19. However, the search has reportedly failed to bring in any clues, leading them to doubt the organizer's claim.

"For me, this is now becoming a criminal investigation because the witnesses who were there at a material time are not being forthcoming," Sharpe told Eyewitness News.

Meanwhile, Nancy’s sister implored anyone with information to come forward and help find the missing woman.