Preston Lord GoFundMe raises over $39,000 as Arizona teen dies after brutal assault at Halloween party

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Preston Lord, a teenage boy who died after he was assaulted at a Halloween party on Saturday, October 28, 2023, has raised over $39,000. The page said that Preston Lord was attending a Halloween party in the area of Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road when he was assaulted by unknown assailants.

Preston Lord, who sustained a brain injury, reportedly collapsed at the party, where other kids stepped in and performed CPR on the unconscious teen whose heart reportedly stopped following the assault.

The kids at the party who tried to revive the teen were reportedly able to restart his heart. Shortly after, Lord was taken to Chandler Regional Hospital. The teen who sustained a severe brain injury was then transferred to Phoenix Children’s, where he later died. Part of the page read:

"Preston was assaulted Saturday night at a halloween party. His heart stopped and CPR was performed by kids at the party who stepped in to attempt to save Preston’s life until emergency personnel arrived."

While the nature of the attack was undisclosed, a Facebook post by an acquaintance revealed that the teen was beaten to death.

Queen Creek Police Department issues plea for information regarding Preston Lord's death

The Queen Creek Police Department is looking for information about the unknown assailants responsible for the death of Preston Lord, who was brutally attacked at a Halloween party over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, authorities urged the public to reach out to the police with a video that shows people or vehicles in the area between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Boulevard and Sossaman Road and Hawes Road between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. They wrote:

“QCPD is seeking assistance in obtaining any video of subjects or vehicles in the area between Ocotillo/Chandler Heights and Sossaman/Hawes on Oct. 28 between 6 and 10 p.m. related to an assault."

Anyone with information was asked to email the Queens police or call the non-emergency line at 480-358-3500.

While police did not confirm the victim’s identity, Arizona Central identified him as Preston Lord through a GoFundMe started by the teen’s family. The crowdfunding page that was created before Lord succumbed to his injuries at the children’s hospital asked for financial assistance to cover the teen’s medical bills.

However, shortly after, in an unfortunate update on Monday, the teen’s family announced that he passed away surrounded by those who love him and are going to miss him.

“Our sweet Preston passed away this afternoon surrounded by those who love and are going to miss him so much. We have no words for the support and love we have been shown. Thank you for loving us and our boy. As memorial service information unfolds I will be sure to post it.”

While the circumstances that led up to the attack at the Halloween party are unclear, Queen Creek Police Department said they are investigating the incident.