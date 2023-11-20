What happened to Shakeira Rucker? Estranged husband arrested as missing Florida mom found dead in storage unit

37-year-old Shakeira Rucker was found dead in a storage unit on Saturday after she went missing a few days ago. Winter Springs Police Department revealed on Facebook, that Rucker was last seen leaving her house on November 11. Cops revealed that she allegedly went to a restaurant with her estranged husband Cory Hill on the day she was last seen.

Authorities considered Hill the prime suspect after they discovered that the storage unit was registered under his name. FOX35 Orlando reported that the suspect, Cory Hill, is already in Orange County Jail in connection to a separate case. He was accused of allegedly shooting at her ex-girlfriend and her family, as per USA Today.

Shakeira Rucker's remains were found in a storage unit registered to Cory Hill

Shakeira Rucker, a mother of four children, was found dead in a storage unit that was reportedly registered to her estranged husband, Hill. On Saturday at about 3 pm local time, cops responded to a call at a storage unit facility at 2400 Wiggins Road after they received complaints of a foul odor. They soon arrived and discovered the remains of the missing mom.

Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference:

"So, this now becomes an Orange County homicide investigation and case."

Mina further mentioned that Rucker allegedly died of gunshot wounds. As per USA Today, the sheriff also confirmed that the prime suspect is the victim's estranged husband as she added:

"We’re not looking for anyone else. He will be charged with the murder, eventually, in this case... The storage unit was registered to him, he had to have known that we would eventually find her in there, so it’s very, very disappointing, and again our heart goes out to the family."

Authorities announced a reward for individuals with information regarding Shakeira Rucker's whereabouts after she was reported missing

Police announced a reward of $5,000 initially for anyone with information regarding the missing mother's whereabouts. While speaking about her disappearance, the victim's mother, Elaine Rucker told FOX 35, that Shakeira reportedly sent a message to her daughter. In the message, she wrote that she was returning home and had food for the kids.

Authorities initially considered Cory Hill as a person of interest in the disappearance case. He, however, refused to talk to the cops regarding the same. Sheriff Mina confirmed in the press conference that Hill would face murder charges in connection to Shakeira Rucker's killing. This comes after he was arrested in connection to a separate case on November 12.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Hill had previously been found guilty in a murder case. Court records confirmed that he reportedly fatally shot 18-year-old Dontwaine Cornelius Everett. As per Fox 35 Orlando, he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also reportedly accused of assault and battery in 2009.