What happened to Leondre Flynt? Two women arrested in connection with the death of missing Georgia man 

Leondre Flynt, a Gwinnett County man, disappeared in July 2023 after he left his house to go on a date. Flynt was last seen leaving his Atlanta residence. Three suspects involved in the case have been identified as Audrey Zalky, Destiny Stephens, and Ahmir Bobo. Zalky was reportedly the online date he went to meet that day.

Police reportedly got to know that gunshots were fired at the apartment complex where 21-year-old Flynt was heading on July 29. His family allegedly cooperated well with the authorities and provided them maximum aid.

21-year-old Leondre Flynt went missing in July, after he left his house in Atlanta, to meet a girl for a date who he had met online

The incident can be traced back to July 29, 2023, when Flynt left his house for a date. He was expected to meet Audrey Zalky, whom he met on the internet. Unfortunately, that day was the last time, his family saw him. After looking for him extensively, police have finally concluded that he has been murdered. According to cops, Leondre Flynt disappeared and was shot the same day.

Upon investigation, cops discovered that at about 12.18 pm local time on July 29, shots were fired at the Buckhead apartment complex, where Leondre Flynt was supposed to go. His car was tracked at a Lowe's in Atlanta. Ahmir Bobo was living in the apartment complex, as reported by WSB. Bobo told cops that a female friend was handling a gun when it accidentally went off. Police later established a link between Zalky, Stephens, and Bobo. Stephens' phone was located near Bobo's house when the gunshots were heard.

They were seen buying bolt cutters, and a hand saw from the hardware store in the surveillance footage from the Lowe's that captured Zalky and Stephens exiting the missing boy's vehicle.

Zalky was arrested recently and charged with Flynt's murder

The investigation took a darker turn on August 16, when maintenance workers at the complex spotted traces of blood on the railings and a trail leading to a garage. This prompted cops to obtain a search warrant to investigate Bobo's apartment. Police found some significant shreds of evidence at his house, including traces of blood and two uncovered gun boxes. Police believed that all three suspects played some role or the other in the victim's murder.

The first suspect to be arrested last month was Destiny Stephens. She was further charged with murder and concealing the death of another. A bond of $150,000 was issued for her. On Friday, December 29, Audrey Zalky was taken into custody from Carroll County. Like Stephens, Zalky was also charged with murder and concealing the death of another in connection to Leondre Flynt's death.

Authorities had looked into Audrey Zalky's social media accounts to unearth additional details about the case. They reportedly found Zalky's claims where she mentioned that someone had attacked her at her residence, and the attacker got shot by someone. This prompted authorities to conclude that several individuals were possibly involved in the alleged murder case.