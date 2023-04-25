What is Devin Smith charged with? Fort Worth man arrested for fatally shooting apartment maintenance worker

29-year-old Devin Smith has been accused of fatally shooting a maintenance worker named Carlos Aybar. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Smith pulled his gun out and shot the worker during a heated argument that turned violent in his apartment complex. Devin Smith reportedly shot Aybar several times, and the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith then fled the scene and went to his apartment after he shot the worker. On Friday, he was charged with murder related to the incident. Authorities mentioned that neighbors believed that the violent encounter was over an eviction notice that was served to Devin Smith.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched two days ago to provide financial assistance to the victim's family. It aims at raising $50,000 and has already collected over $22,000 after more than 250 contributions.

Carlos Aybar was called upon to diffuse a heated argument between Devin Smith and an employee of the apartment complex

A heated argument based on a possible eviction notice turned violent when Devin Smith fatally shot a maintenance worker in the apartment complex where he lived. Neighbors stated that Smith was possibly served an eviction notice and went to the front office to talk about the same.

As per Fox 4 News, Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura said:

“I don’t know the specifics of the documents he received through his apartment complex office, but apparently he was there to deal with an issue in regards to the property where he was staying at.”

Segura claimed that he could not confirm if the notice was about eviction, but he was sure that Devin Smith had gone to the front office to address an issue. While Smith was speaking to an employee of the complex, the situation became tense and the employee called Aybar to help diffuse the situation.

That was when the maintenance worker was shot down by Devin Smith, who fled to his apartment after the shooting. Police found that the victim was shot multiple times and soon arrived at the suspect's apartment and arrested him.

Segura said:

“It appears officers went and knocked on the door and he came out. As soon as they did that, he [Devin Smith] was taken into custody.”

Southern Man @MagicBelle1 DOMINICAN MAINTENANCE WORKER MURDERED. BLACK MALE ARRESTED. April 2023. Fort Worth, Texas. 29-year old Devin Smith faces murder charges for shooting an apartment complex employee. Smith was being evicted and lashed out at Carlos Aybar, a Hispanic man from the Dominican Republic.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… DOMINICAN MAINTENANCE WORKER MURDERED. BLACK MALE ARRESTED. April 2023. Fort Worth, Texas. 29-year old Devin Smith faces murder charges for shooting an apartment complex employee. Smith was being evicted and lashed out at Carlos Aybar, a Hispanic man from the Dominican Republic.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/trBLmYU5xu

Residents of the complex mentioned the victim was considered a friend by many

Kelly Puts, a resident at the complex, said:

“Everybody considered him a friend. Everybody considered him someone they could call even if he was not on duty.”

The GoFundMe post mourned the victim's loss and mentioned that he had a 4-year-old son.

The post mentioned:

“Carlos was a devoted father, son, and brother, and died a hero protecting his co-worker. He left behind a beautiful 4-year-old son, a loving mother, and an extended family.”

It further stated:

“Funds will be used to help care for his son and provide travel and financial support for his mother who resides in the Dominican Republic.”

Smith has been charged with murder and is currently behind bars. His bond is set at $150,000. His initial court appearance has been scheduled for May 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes