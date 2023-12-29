What did Johnny Soto do? Incident explored as San-Diego couple missing before Christmas found dead

San Ysidro couple, Johnny Soto and his wife Melissa Soto, were found dead on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. According to the police, the victim's family had reported them missing, and they were found deceased in a vehicle in Campo. Authorities have further mentioned that the incident is reportedly an apparent case of murder-suicide.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to taking one's own life. Readers' discretion is advised.

The case is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials are yet to discover further details about the case, including why the couple went missing in the first place. They have urged the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the case.

Johnny Soto allegedly killed his wife, Melissa, and then shot himself to death, after the couple went missing

Authorities responded to the parking lot of the Golden Acorn Casino in Campo on Tuesday, December 26, and found a dead couple in a vehicle. According to the San Diego Police Department, while the woman was strangulated, Johnny Soto died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The couple shared three children who revealed that they went missing from their home on December 20, 2023.

NBC San Diego reported that the couple's youngest son, Vincent, was the last to see them alive. It was also revealed that Johnny and Melissa had recently separated. After the couple went missing before Christmas Day, several search parties were launched to look for them. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol discovered the bodies. Johnny Soto and Melissa's youngest son, Vincent, recalled the last time he saw his parents alive and said:

"It felt like a normal night. He was just sitting here watching TV like he always does. And my parents, they always talk. He asked me, ‘Hey, Vinny, can you leave for a minute? We're going to talk.’ So I left the house, not assuming anything."

Johnny reportedly called Vincent and told him that he and Melissa had left

Vincent reportedly told news outlets that after an hour and a half, Johnny Soto called him home and told him they had left the residence. It needed to be revealed as to where they went. Several hours passed, and the pair did not come back. This worried the three siblings, making them contact their aunt, Christina Sandoval. The aunt spoke to NBC 7 and said:

"They left with no clothes. They left with nothing. All his clothes that he wears normally, like the sweats there in the bedroom. Her phone was left here. Her wallet was left here. Her keys were left here, and then his phone was turned off about 15 to 20 minutes after he left here."

Expand Tweet

Several relatives confirmed that the couple had been together for over 20 years. However, their marriage went through a rough patch that prompted them to separate from each other, in July 2023. According to a neighbor's surveillance video, Mellisa's vehicle was spotted in the driveway of the Soto residence, but she wasn't seen anywhere.