Where was Marcellus Isom found ? Aunt arrested as missing Greensville teen found a month after disappearance

14-year-old Marcellus Isom has been finally found safe after he had been missing for over a month. Law enforcement officials stated that Isom was last seen leaving his home on August 11, 2023. Isom was captured on city cameras when he left.

Police have further identified a suspect. She has been arrested and reports claim that she kidnapped the young boy. The suspect has been identified as Marcellus Isom's aunt, Jasmine Isom.

The teenage boy was nowhere to be found for a month until authorities discovered him in Fayetteville. Where Marcellus Isom was found is about 110 miles away from his residence in Greenville.

North Carolina boy Marcellus Isom has been found safe in Fayetteville after he was missing since August

A young boy from North Carolina was last seen on August 9, after which he went missing. Authorities looked for the missing boy, identified as Marcellus Isom, everywhere for a month. However, he was nowhere to be found.

Greenville authorities have finally found the 14-year-old boy in Fayetteville, and he is reportedly safe and sound. On August 28, over two weeks after Marcellus Isom went missing, cops urged the public to help them find him. They also released his description to make the procedure easier.

Authorities described Isom as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 140-150 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he wore black jeans, a black hoodie,and a gold chain. Marcellus was also carrying a blue backpack with him when he went missing.

They also added that he was possibly wearing black nail paint on his fingers. Greenville Police Department uploaded a post regarding the case on Facebook.

"Marcellus was last seen on city cameras on August 11 leaving his residence on Paris Ave. walking towards Manhattan Ave. He was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans with a gold chain and was seen carrying a blue backpack."

Law enforcement officials have taken Isom's aunt into custody for allegedly kidnapping him

Officials from the Greenville Police Department looked into his school and concluded that he had not reported there. City cameras caught him on August 11 while he was leaving his Greenville house.

Isom was reportedly found in Fayetteville and is safe. Isom's aunt, 33-year-old Jasmine Renee Isom, has been taken into custody from Raleigh on September 9 for allegedly kidnapping the 14-year-old boy. She has been charged with abducting a child in connection to the alleged kidnapping.

In the missing person case of Marcellus Isom, authorities haven't revealed where he was headed or how he got to the place where he was found. No additional details and information have been revealed about the case.

The search for Isom became intense, and police sought public help. It was around the time when another missing persons case involving a 12-year-old girl took place. Like Isom's case, the girl left her home and failed to return.

Sandy Sanchez, the missing girl, disappeared on August 31 and returned home on September 4, 2023.