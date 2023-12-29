What happened to Marquisha Williams? Ex-boyfriend arrested as body of missing St. Louis woman located

Marquisha Williams, a 29-year-old woman, was reported missing on December 20, 2023, by her family. Police now believe that her ex-boyfriend, Trenton Ivy, allegedly killed her. According to the victim's aunt, Sandy Bagley, the couple broke up at the beginning of the year. Bagley further stated that Williams had been seeing someone else.

According to a news release issued by the St. Louis County Police, the suspect admitted to having a physical altercation with Marquisha Williams. Ivy reportedly also admitted that he had killed the victim. According to the family, Williams' body was found in northern Illinois, near Chicago.

Marquisha Williams' ex-boyfriend, Trenton Ivy, has been charged with murder

Marquisha Williams was found on Thursday, December 28, almost a week after her family reported her missing. Trenton Ivy was arrested on December 22 in Racine, Wisconsin. St. Louis County Police confirmed the same through a news release and added that they have also charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Williams' death.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ivy was arrested in Racine on unrelated charges, including using a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest by an officer, and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle. According to the police, Marquisha Williams was last seen with Ivy inside her 2020 Jeep Compass. When authorities arrested Ivy, he was reportedly driving the victim's car in Wisconsin, as reported by WSDK.

After the arrest, authorities investigated the vehicle to gather any evidence. They reportedly found traces of blood, biological materials, and some items that belonged to the victim. The press release from St. Louis County Police also claimed that Ivy confessed to killing his former girlfriend "during a post Miranda interview with detectives of the Racine police department."

The news release further stated,

"The defendant further admitted to having a physical altercation with Williams, which resulted in her death. He then admitted to disposing of her body in an unknown location."

Surveillance footage captured the victim with the suspect on December 20

The victim's family has now been trying to cope with their tragic loss. Williams' aunt, Sandy Bagley, told KSDK,

"Marquisha was very, very sweet, calm and nice. She loved her kids and we all loved being around her. My niece was so excited about Christmas and really looking forward to celebrating the holiday with us and her four children."

According to Sandy, the victim was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, dropping their 2-year-old kid at a daycare in north St. Louis. She further mentioned that the child was crying then, and the situation seemed tense. This prompted Bagley to believe that Marquisha Williams and Ivey were possibly fighting. Bagley added,

"We knew something was wrong. She is always on time when she picks up her children."

Ivy and Williams shared four children.

The suspect is currently held at the Racine County Jail. As per KSDK, Trenton Ivy will be in court in Wisconsin for an extradition hearing on January 5, 2024.