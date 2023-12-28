What happened to Savanah Soto? Cause of death explored as missing pregnant teen found dead alongside boyfriend in San Antonio

18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend's bodies have reprtedly been found in a car outside an apartment in San Antonio. Her boyfriend has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Guerra and it has further been revealed that Soto was pregnant during her death. The teenager had been missing for a few days, until she was found dead.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of an unborn child. Readers' discretion is advised.

San Antonio Police Department has confirmed that the unborn child also passed away. Authorities have described the alleged crime scene to be "perplexing" in nature.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

Missing pregnant teenage girl, Savanah Soto, was found dead in a car, along with her boyfriend, who allegedly was on probation for allegedly assaulting her

Savanah Soto, an 18-year-old girl, was reported missing on December 23, 2023 and was finally found dead inside a car. Along with Soto, authorities also discovered the body of her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra.

Soto was last seen on December 22, at her apartment complex off Grissom Rd in Leon Valley, as reported by News 4 San Antonio. The next day, she was expected to show up at the hospital to be induced. However, she failed to do so.

Eventually, intensive search began to look for the missing girl. On December 25, search parties were formed to find her. There was a breakthrough in the case on Tuesday, when Savanah's sister-in-law, Joanie Wasil, revealed that someone had sent her a tip on Facebook regarding Soto's car location.

Wasil immediately arrived at the shared location, at an apartment complex off Danny Kaye drive. She claimed to have found the two bodies inside the car, and also mentioned that they were allegedly shot.

Authorities did not confirm the identities of the victims initially, but confirmed the death of the unborn child.

Authorities are treating the deaths as murder

A vigil was held for Soto, by her family, on Thursday, December 28, at 4 pm local time, in Kenwood Park. Savanah's relatives have stated that they haven't received a lot of information from the authorities regarding the deaths, but they are reportedly treating the deaths as murder.

Authorities have also revealed the background of Savanah Soto's boyfriend. According to court records, he was placed on probation, after he allegedly beat up Soto on Christmas last year. Court records mention:

"You are prohibited from intentionally, knowingly or recklessly communicating with Savannah Soto, whether by telephone, in writing, or in person in a harmful or injurious manner."

A neighbor of Soto and her boyfriend, claimed that the couple would argue almost everyday. They also alleged that Soto was also physically abused on a daily basis.

The neighbor added:

"I witnessed him beating her and kicked her downstairs while she was unconscious. The kicked her body and face' and 'she needed stitches."

The police have stated that the bodies have been in the car for about three to four days.