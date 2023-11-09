What did Jon and Carie Hallford do? Colorado couple arrested after 189 bodies found in 'funeral home of horrors'

Owners of an Oklahoma funeral home, Jon and Carie Hallford, have been taken into custody following the gruesome discovery of approximately 190 decaying bodies at their facility, named "Return to Nature Funeral Home" in Penrose. The couple faces charges including 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, five counts of theft, four counts of money laundering, and over 50 counts of forgery. With a bond set at $2 million, they were apprehended on Wednesday, November 8.

The investigation, initiated in October after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the facility, revealed a shocking scene. Authorities discovered the remains of 190 individuals, prompting a press conference on Wednesday where District Attorney Michael Allen described the information contained in the probable cause affidavit as "absolutely shocking." The affidavit, however, will not be disclosed to safeguard the ongoing investigation.

Oklahoma funeral home owners have been taken into custody for allegedly having about 190 decaying bodies in the home in Penrose

Authorities discovered a horrific scene in a funeral home in Oklahoma, named "Return to Nature Funeral Home", and it led to the arrest of its two owners, namely, Jon and Carie Hallford. The couple has been charged with 190 counts of abuse of a corpse, five counts of theft, four counts of money laundering, and over 50 counts of forgery. News outlets couldn't contact the pair for a comment regarding the allegations.

It was mentioned that the owners had allegedly fled to Colorado after cops made the horrific discovery at the funeral home. Authorities began investigation on October 4, after neighbors complained of a foul smell from the facility. In a press conference that took place on Wednesday, District Attorney Michael Allen said:

"I want to warn you, the information contained in that affidavit is absolutely shocking."

Allen further added that the probable cause affidavit will not be revealed, to protect the investigation into the allegations. After the arrest of the couple, Governor Jared Polis issued a statement:

"I am relieved that criminal charges have been brought against the funeral home owner and a criminal investigation is proceeding."

Expand Tweet

The facility has now been sued by at least one of the families related to the bodies found last month

CBS News reported that the dead remains were removed from the facility on October 13, and were sent to El Paso County Coroner's Office. According to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller, 110 individuals have been identified, while 80 individuals are yet to be identified, as reported by the news outlet. Keller also said:

"Individuals are being identified through fingerprints, dental records, and medical hardware. Once we have exhausted these methods, we will move on to DNA testing, if necessary."

One of the victims' mother, Chrystina Page, said:

"We will never know what our families are actually carrying. Some of them may be concrete dust, some of them may be other things... we won't ever know so I can't even describe the emotions our families are going through."

Expand Tweet

Authorities are now working to identify workers employed at the facility from September 2018 to September 2023. At least one family has sued the facility, and both the FBI and CBI are actively involved in the ongoing investigation.