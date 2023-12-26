What happened to Michelle and Jason Murph? Missing father and daughter found dead after crash in South Carolina

Jason Murph and Michelle Murph, a father-daughter duo, have been found dead in South Carolina after they went missing last week. According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, the exact cause of death is inconclusive; however, the extreme weather conditions could possibly be the major reason.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities had revealed that neither Jason nor Michelle had any signs of suspicious injuries. The police also stated that they have not found any sign of foul play as of now. The duo was reported missing about a week ago, on December 16, 2023.

Jason Murph and his daughter Michelle Murph were found 2 days after being reported missing

The incident can be traced back to December 16, when Jason and his daughter Michelle were reported missing. On Monday, December 18, authorities found the duo dead near their crashed vehicle. According to autopsy results, the duo allegedly died due to hypothermia. Crime Online reported that on Sunday, December 17, the weather conditions were extreme. The day experienced strong winds and strong rains, along with temperatures dropping to the negative forties.

Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth spoke about the tragic incident to WLTX, and said,

“It wasn’t below freezing by no means, but because of the wind and the rain, they become extremely cold, and I think it became an urgency for them to try to find help and try to find shelter.”

Police had further spoken to Jason Murph's estranged wife. She told the officials at the Richland County Sheriff's Department that he had called her on Saturday at about 8 pm local time and mentioned that his truck had slid off the road. According to the coroner, the truck was allegedly stuck in mud, and Jason had tried to free it but failed. About an hour before calling the ex-wife, Jason Murph and Michelle were seen in a silver Toyota Tundra at an Exxon gas station.

Jason's estranged wife reportedly told him to call 911

According to his estranged wife, when she and Jason were talking on the phone, she heard Michell yelling in the background. Shortly after that, Jason allegedly hung up the phone and didn't respond when she called him back. She also reportedly texted him to call 911, but never heard from Jason Murph again.

When authorities found the vehicle, it was in a burned state. According to the coroner, the friction of the wheels in the mud, in the constant attempts to free it, possibly caused the fire. Jason Murph and his daughter's bodies were located next to each other when found. Porth added:

"In my opinion, the car actually started the grass fire probably about 10:30 p.m., but unfortunately, when the car fire was extinguished, I think that's when they became urgent to get out."

The coroner further mentioned:

"I feel like they were walking together, and unfortunately, he being heavier than she is, he sank into the mud, and the more you struggle, the deeper you go. I would ask everyone to keep family and friends and their prayers and thoughts."

Authorities have revealed that toxicology reports are yet to come.