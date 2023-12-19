Where was Raine Gonzales last seen? FBI announces 10,000 reward amid search for missing Brawley teen

Raine Gonzales, a 13-year-old teenage girl, has allegedly been kidnapped by a man identified as Lorenzo Guerrero. An amber alert has also been issued on Thursday, December 14, after her disappearance. Raine was allegedly last seen with 43-year-old Lorenzo in Brawley, located in Imperial County. The FBI has also announced a reward for any information regarding her.

The disappearance has led to increasing concerns among law enforcement agencies, including local police and the FBI, along with the girl's family. Authorities are constantly emphasizing the importance of public involvement in finding 13-year-old Raine Gonzales. Police and the FBI are trying their best to locate the missing girl.

Missing Brawley teen Raine Gonzales left home on December 10

Brawley teenager Raine Gonzales left home on December 10 and has been missing since then. The law enforcement agencies have identified a suspect who could be involved in the teenager's disappearance and kidnapping. The FBI had stated that Gonzales was last seen with Lorenzo “Carlos” Guerrero in a Mercedes-Benz. The area was in Imperial County.

A $10,000 reward has been announced by the FBI for anybody who can give a lead regarding the man Gonzales is possibly with. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the same has been confirmed by the FBI San Diego branch on X, formerly known as Twitter. The family of the victim has confirmed that they have no idea where she has been since December 10. Authorities have discovered information about the car the suspect was driving. It was a Mercedes-Benz sedan with a license plate number of 5ZFS158.

The amber alert on the missing girl was issued by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday, December 14. No additional information regarding the case has been revealed as of now.

Expand Tweet

The FBI has revealed the descriptions of both the victim and the suspect

Authorities are trying to unearth every minute detail regarding the disappearance of the teenager. They have also released the descriptions of both the victim and the suspect. Raine Gonzales has been described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She also had brown hair and brown eyes. The FBI San Diego branch further mentioned that the last time she was seen, Raine was wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a black T-shirt.

The suspect, Lorenzo Guerrero, has been described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and bald, with black eyes. He is a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a pair of dark blue jeans and a white Braves baseball jersey with #44 on the back. According to the Los Angeles Times, FBI spokesperson Kira Boyd said,

"Due to the proximity of the missing child’s residence to the U.S.- Mexico border, we are asking for the public’s help in both the U.S. and Mexico. It is our hope that offering a reward will help us locate Raine Gonzales quicker."

Expand Tweet

People with any information about the vehicle, the victim, or the suspect are urged to reach out to FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.