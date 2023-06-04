Beatriz Rafael GoFundMe raises more than $18,000 as authorities identify woman killed in Lynwood freeway crash

32-year-old Beatriz Rafael was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on June 1 in Lynwood at around 1:15 am local time. California Highway Patrol confirmed that a black Jeep crashed into the freeway's center divider and several other vehicles including a Mini Cooper.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Beatriz Rafael was in one of the vehicles during the crash and was thrown out of her car. Several lanes were shut shortly after the accident took place.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by Beatriz Rafael's aunt to meet her funeral expenses. According to the fundraiser post, Beatriz loved hiking and enjoyed watching Disney movies and Star Wars.

tina @patmahin3y



gofundme.com/f/beatriz-memo… Hi everyone, a running mate of mine passed away. If you can please share the link. It’d mean a lot 🤍 She was a beautiful soul. Hi everyone, a running mate of mine passed away. If you can please share the link. It’d mean a lot 🤍 She was a beautiful soul.gofundme.com/f/beatriz-memo…

32-year-old Beatriz Rafael's GoFundMe has collected $18,575 so far

A horrific multiple-car crash took place on June 1 on the Long Beach (710) Freeway. Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that 32-year-old Beatriz Rafael was thrown out of the car she was in during the crash and died on the spot.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at around 1:15 am local time and discovered Beatriz in one of the freeway lanes. As a result of the crash, many southbound lanes of the freeway were shut. One of the lanes was opened at around 2 am local time, while the other lanes were reopened at around 5 am local time.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched two days ago to raise money to meet Beatriz Rafael's funeral expenses. The fundraiser post mentioned that Rafael's mum is a single mother, who also takes care of her old grandmother. The funds raised would be used to cover costs for Rafael's funeral and burial.

The fundraiser post read:

“We also ask for prayers as this has hit us all very hard. Beatriz loved hiking, her Dodgers, and all things Disney and Star Wars. She adored her family and she is very loved by us all. Her passion for running marathons, 5Ks, and 10Ks brought her much joy.”

newsni @thenewsni

The accident was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Long Beach 710 Freeway near Imperial Highway.

newsni.com/latest-news/1-…

#caraccident #californiaaccident #trafficaccident The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lynwood.The accident was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Long Beach 710 Freeway near Imperial Highway. The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lynwood.The accident was reported at around 1:15 a.m. on Long Beach 710 Freeway near Imperial Highway.newsni.com/latest-news/1-…#caraccident #californiaaccident #trafficaccident

The fundraiser aimed at raising $10,000 and has already collected $18,575, with the help of 231 contributors, at the time of this writing. Paula Mendoza, a contributor to the fundraiser post, said:

“Rest in peace, My anchor. I’m so heartbroken because you were such a light force and always made friends with every single person you met. Your infectious smile, your laugh, and your strength will always be remembered. Hermanas por Vida, sisters for life.”

Authorities have also requested people who might have lost a family member or a friend, in the accident, to contact the Law Offices of Daniel Kim. Officers are currently trying to investigate if the crash caused any more casualties.

Law enforcement officials are yet to determine the exact cause behind the crash and are currently investigating the case.

Poll : 0 votes