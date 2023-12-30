What did Brady Lamas do? California police officer sues LAPD over response to harassment from cop husband

LAPD officer Brady Lamas was accused of sharing his wife's intimate pictures with co-workers last year. The wife, also an LAPD officer, has recently sued the department for allegedly not following the proper procedure when she complained about Lamas. According to the lawsuit, several officers had made lewd comments, too, about the photos.

The plaintiff has claimed that Brady Lamas has been circulating her intimate photos and videos for over a year. Lamas was charged with six misdemeanor counts for allegedly sending s*xually explicit images and videos. The woman reportedly learned about her husband's alleged wrongdoings on January 30, 2022.

Last year in January, an LAPD cop discovered a horrific fact on her husband, Brady Lamas' cellphone. She found out that her husband had allegedly circulated her intimate images and videos to co-workers through social media platforms. Brady Lamas was then charged with several misdemeanor counts. On Wednesday, however, the woman filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department for how they dealt with the entire situation.

Law&Crime reported bits and pieces of the legal complaint, according to which:

"The Department has had a pattern or practice of separating a victim of s*xual harassment from those who are involved in the hostile work environment, largely to protect future acts of potential s*xual harassment."

The lawsuit further mentioned:

"But, in this instance, the Department did not transfer Officer Duplantis or Officer Moreno out of the Division or place them on loan pending the outcome of their Internal Affairs investigation."

The aforementioned officers are allegedly those individuals who made inappropriate comments after the images and videos were leaked. The lawsuit also claimed that the department did not take any action to ensure that no further solicitation of inappropriate content occurs.

Lamas allegedly circulated the s*xually explicit content for over a year

46-year-old Brady Lamas was slapped with the charges in December 2022. It was then alleged that Lamas had circulated the images and videos to fellow officers between December 2021 and January 2022. According to prosecutors, Lamas knew that his actions would cause emotional distress in his wife. LA Times reported that the woman applied for a restraining order against Lamas, where she wrote:

"My own husband is a predator, and he preyed on me. I would have preferred that he punched me in the face."

The woman added:

"What is worse is this humiliation will keep repeating, perhaps forever, because the private pictures and graphic videos are now in the hands of strangers and multiple co-workers at the LAPD."

She further claimed that Lamas' actions made her a victim of s*xual harassment in the department as well. The lawsuit against LAPD mentioned:

"The department simply did not care enough to do all that was necessary to protect plaintiff."

During the investigation into Lamas' activities, the department reportedly issued a statement confirming their cooperation. However, the victim claimed that she was worried about returning to work.