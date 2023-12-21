What happened to Jessica Frankel Singleton? Husband arrested after Florida woman gunned down in front of two children 

25-year-old Jessica Frankel Singleton has allegedly been shot to death by the father of her children, Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams. The incident reportedly took place in front of two of their three kids. WTVJ reported that the alleged gunman fled the scene after killing his partner on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, who had then sustained a gunshot wound. Police confirmed that they rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved. After the arrest, Derrick admitted to killing his partner, Jessica. Department of Children and Families has currently taken custody of the children.

Miramar woman Jessica Frankel Singleton was found in an injured condition near a car after her partner shot her and fled the scene

The authorities discovered a horrific scene after they arrived at a house along DeSoto Drive at about 8.20 am local time. They discovered a car nearby and further found a woman who had gunshot injuries near the vehicle. The woman, Jessica Frankel Singleton, was soon rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead. According to Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Ruez,

"Our officers responded to the area and located an adult female who was found unresponsive near a vehicle, there were two small children nearby. Unfortunately, the woman was transported and pronounced dead at the hospital."

The suspect allegedly admitted to the killing (Image via @DomesticGun/X)

Police identified a suspect who was the victim's partner and the father of their children. According to cops, the tragic shooting took place in front of two young kids, one aged a year old and the other one aged four years old. The couple had another child together. However, police couldn't confirm where he was during the shooting. One of the two children who witnessed the shooting told officers that their father had killed their mum, Jessica Frankel Singleton. NBC Miami reported the child's conversation with the officer, where they said,

"Daddy did it to mommy, and mommy is dead."

A neighbor claimed to have heard Jessica Frankel Singleton and her partner fight before the shooting

Authorities began looking for the suspect immediately after the horrific discovery. They also established a SWAT perimeter to look for Derrick. He was found on the same day hiding in bushes a few blocks away from where the alleged shooting took place. NBC Miami reported that along with the Miramar Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police was also involved in the extensive manhunt.

Tania Ruez added,

"We had a very dangerous person in the community and the K-9 was able to locate him and help us bring him into custody."

Upon investigation, authorities discovered Ring camera footage that captured the suspect fleeing the scene with a child running after him and yelling, "Daddy, daddy, daddy." One neighbor who chose to stay anonymous spoke about the shooting that killed Singleton and said,

"It's very scary. I'm thankful they did apprehend the suspect for the safety of our neighborhood, but it's very tragic. Very, very tragic."

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital (Image via Marie/X)

Another neighbor claimed that Jessica Frankel Singleton and her partner were fighting before the incident struck.