What did Byron Burkhart and Alexandria Gentile do? Suspects arrested in LA road rage shooting that killed 4-year-old Gor Adamyan

29-year-old Byron Burkhart and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile, have been taken into custody for allegedly killing Gor Adamyan, 4. They have been accused of fatally shooting the victim in the torso, on Friday, December 15, in Lancaster, California. Authorities have described the tragic incident as a road rage shooting.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

Burkhart and Gentile are presently listed as booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Department. The suspects allegedly chased down the Adamyan's family while they were heading towards a grocery store. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris has expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Byron Burkhart and Alexandria Gentile have been arrested for allegedly chasing Gor Adamyan's family car and then opening fire, eventually killing Gor

A tragic incident took place on Friday, December 15, at about 7.30 pm local time. Gor was in the backseat of his family car and they were driving in the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J in Lancaster, on the way to buy groceries. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mentioned that the family car was cut off, by another driver and were chased later on.

Sometime after the chase started, the driver pulled up the family car and opened fire. The bullets struck the toddler who was in the car's backseat. Gor's parents immediately rushed him to the hospital, however, he succumbed to the injuries. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris told ABC 7 Los Angeles,

"We're praying for the family. It's unimaginable that this could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us."

Law enforcement officials later identified the suspects in the car to be Byron Burkhart and Alexandria Gentile. Police further located their vehicle and took them into custody. Family spokesperson Dr. Miguel S. Coronado said,

"The Christmas trees, and the presents and the food – all of that is meaningless because they don’t have their child."

Expand Tweet

Byron Burkhart was allegedly charged with a gun-related felony previously

Dr. Miguel S. Coronado further told KTLA on Monday,

"The family right now is totally devastated. They’re confused, in and out of awareness… and in disbelief that this happened to their family."

Mayor Paris further spoke about Byron Burkhart and explained that he should not be roaming around freely. KTLA reported Paris saying,

"This particular suspect was in custody a week ago for a gun-related felony and they had to let him go because of the new bail laws."

The mayor also spoke about the new zero-bail policy, which has been controversial since its implementation. According to this policy, many people arrested for non-violent crimes are either cited and released or booked and released. They aren't held on bond. Mayor Paris stated that holding such people is important to keep innocent lives safe. He added

"What did we expect? Did we really think our children weren’t going to be the victims of this [policy]? Because they are."

Expand Tweet

A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover the funeral expenses of the deceased toddler.