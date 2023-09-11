Who is Konstantine Anthony? Burbank mayor drag queen video sparks backlash online 

The mayor of Burbank, California, Konstantine Anthony has garnered immense backlash online after a video of him attending a fundraiser went viral across social media platforms. In the same, the Democratic party member was seen getting spanked by a drag queen. Some claim that the event was solely for adults while others noted that it was catered to those who are minors as well which caused wild reactions online.

As per the fundraiser’s advertisement, the Drag Queen Bingo event was hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Dems on 9 September. A poster for the same noted that the program was for those who are 15 years old and above. However, they also stated that it was “not suitable for children.”

Libs of TikTok was one among the many who circulated the video. The infamous account claimed that Konstantine Anthony got spanked by a drag queen in the presence of minors. Once a video of the same was uploaded to Twitter by the Libs of TikTok account, it garnered nearly two million views.

The page also noted that Konstantine Anthony responded to the video that went viral by asking- “Jealous???”

Who is Konstantine Anthony? Burbank mayor gets blasted for viral drag queen video

As per the official Burbank, California website, Anthony studied film at the San Francisco State University. He moved to Burbank following graduation to become an actor.

Following his comedy stint, he decided to enter the political arena with “a passion for social justice.”

According to the website, Anthony became the first openly autistic elected Burbank City Council official.

Along with being the mayor, he is part of several communities including the SAG-AFTRA, SEIU, Burbank PFLAG, Burbank Transportation Commission and the Burbank Advisory Council of Disablities amongst others.

The mayor is married to Margo Rowder and the two are parents to one child.

As the video continued to make rounds online, many expressed their disgust and voiced their concern. A few comments online read:

Many also continued to debate over the event welcoming children. Despite the poster saying that those over the age were 15 were welcome, Konstantine Anthony himself took to Twitter to claim that there were no children at the private event. He also said that the program was hosted for those who were 21 years old and above. Responding to Libs of TikTok, Anthony also quipped:

“But, of course lying is totally on brand for you.”

The event was hosted by drag queen Roxy Wood who has amassed over 50K followers on Instagram. According to her IMDb page, she has acted in Supergirl, Gracie and Frankie and 2 Broke Girls.