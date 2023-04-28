How long was Jerry Springer mayor of Cincinnati? Political career explored in wake of his death at 79

Broadcaster and actor Jerry Springer recently passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer on April 27, 2023. He was 79 years old at the time of death. Springer gained recognition as the host of the talk show, Jerry Springer, and he was also the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

The official Facebook page of Springer's show paid tribute to him by posting a picture where he was holding a card with the word 'Springer' written on it. The caption stated:

""Take care of yourself and each other." – Jerry Springer. In loving memory, 1944-2023."

Comedian Loni Love posted a screenshot of a news piece revealing Springer's demise and wrote that she loved how Springer connected with people uniquely and authentically. She added that this is the reason why he was perfect as a talk show host.

A spokesperson for Jerry's family, Jene Galvin, issued a statement on their behalf and said:

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Jerry Springer was a part of the political world for a long time

Jerry Springer was the mayor of Cincinnati for a year (Image via Nancy Lane/Getty Images)

Jerry Springer acquired a bachelor's degree in political science from Tulane University. He was initially a political campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy. However, after Kennedy was assassinated, Jerry ran for Congress in 1970.

Jerry emerged as the winner while running for a Cincinnati City Council seat in 1971 but had to step down from the position after three years following reports stating that he used checks to pay for s*x at a brothel.

During the trial of three people charged with running the Kentucky "health club" which was also visited by Jerry, he admitted to writing two checks of $25 and $50. While speaking in a campaign ad about the charges, Springer stated:

"Nine years ago I spent time with a woman I shouldn't have. And I paid her with a check. I wish I hadn't done that. And the truth is, I wish no one would ever know. But in the rough world of politics, opponents are not about to let personal embarrassments lay to rest."

While the case came to a close, Jerry was given back the city council seat in 1975 and was chosen as the mayor of Cincinnati for a year in 1977. He even ran for governor of Ohio in 1982.

Jerry Springer's broadcasting and television career

Also known as Gerald Norman Springer, he started his broadcasting career on WTUL New Orleans FM, WEBN-FM, and WLWT. He then became a popular face on his talk show, Jerry Springer.

Following the end of his talk show in 2018, he appeared on another show, Judge Jerry, which aired for three seasons until 2022. He also hosted a few shows including America's Got Talent, Springer on the Radio, Baggage, Tabloid, The Adam Carolla Show, WWE Raw, and more.

He was also featured on a few TV shows and films that included Ringmaster, The Defender, Days of Our Lives, Happy!, Roseanne, The X-Files, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and more.

