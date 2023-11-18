What happened to Bradley Haas? Officials identify security guard killed in alleged NH psychiatric hospital shooting

63-year-old Bradley Haas was reportedly fatally shot by a state Police trooper on Friday, November 17, at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police director Col. Mark Hall confirmed that all the patients were safe after the alleged shooting. Haas was working at the front lobby entrance of the hospital when he was reportedly shot.

Law enforcement officers recently identified the suspected gunman as John Madore, however, the motive behind the alleged killing currently remains unknown. While authorities initially mentioned that there were several victims, it was later confirmed that Bradley Haas was the only one.

Officials also confirmed that the suspect had been killed by another police officer, shortly after the alleged shooting.

Expand Tweet

Psychiatric facility security guard Bradley Haas was allegedly shot to death by a state trooper

The security guard working at the front gate of a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire was allegedly shot on November 17, 2023. He was soon rushed to the Concord Hospital, where life-saving measures were administered. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

CrimeOnline reported that a suspicious vehicle was present on the hospital campus on the day of the alleged shooting. The state attorney general's office's statement read:

"Investigators with the New Hampshire State Police have searched and cleared a suspicious box truck near the scene. They determined the truck poses no safety risk."

Authorities are currently working to uncover all the details regarding the case.

According to the facility's official website, most of its patients suffer from acute mental ailments. Commissioner Lori Weaver spoke at a press conference and said:

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim as well as our colleagues who have been impacted."

Weaver confirmed that for the time being, the facility will be closed to visitors. However, she ensured that proper medical assistance would be provided to the patients in the institute.

The head of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services said that the alleged shooting was shocking and sad. Commissioner Weaver further spoke about the tragic shooting and mentioned:

"This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and for our community."

Expand Tweet

Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the shooting

Gov. Chris Sununu stated that law enforcement agencies arrived at the site as soon as they received the reports of the alleged shooting that killed 63-year-old Bradley Haas at about 3:30 pm local time.

"This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased," Sununu said.

They additionally stated:

"We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

The state attorney general's office issued a statement that revealed a few details about Haas. Bradley Haas resided in a small town named Franklin and had reportedly been a police officer for 28 years before becoming a police chief.

Expand Tweet

The case is an ongoing investigation and authorities are yet to reveal more details about the same.