What did Dylan Fruh do? Florida sheriff's deputy resigns amid inappropriate conduct investigation

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy, Dylan Fruh, resigned after being accused of making questionable contact with two teenage girls. The alleged incident took place in August 2023, when one of the girls was driving on Northeast Jacksonville Road at night. Fruh allegedly asked the girl for her number before following her.

In another incident that took place in June, Fruh allegedly knocked on the door of a house opened by a teenager. He allegedly told the girl that the police were looking for people who were potentially stuck in swampy areas, according to Fox News.

Dylan Fruh sent in his resignation to Sheriff Bay Woods on October 16, 2023. Following both the incidents, Dylan was put on one-to-three-day suspension.

Dylan Fruh reportedly texted and followed a girl to a local eatery after taking her number at a traffic stop

Disturbing allegations were made against a Florida deputy named Dylan Fruh on two different occasions in June and August 2023. The allegations were connected to an incident that took place on August 18, 2023.

At the time, he stopped a 17-year-old girl at a traffic stop but the reason behind the same wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article. However, the arrest complaint mentioned that the police officer asked the girl about her destination and even allegedly asked her for her number.

When the 17-year-old girl was being questioned by the police, she said that she gave him her number because

"If a cop asks me to do something, then I'm going to do it."

After she was stopped, the girl went on to meet her friend at a McDonald's and after getting their order the girls saw a patrol car theirs. The girl claimed that she saw Fruh in the parking lot and soon after that, she saw a text on her phone, which allegedly read:

"Ain't no way they forgot my mf ranch... It's Fruh."

Later, Dylan Fruh stated that he took her number to issue a written warning. He also admitted to having sent the text because he thought it would be "funny." However, he accepted that it appeared unprofessional. According to an arrest report:

"He explained he wanted to show that cops are not bad and are willing to go out and do something with the community."

Another incident allegedly took place in June 2023 as well

The August 2023 incident when Fruh allegedly behaved inappropriately with a young girl wasn't the first time he was accused of something similar. Allegedly, in June 2023, the 21-year-old police officer was responding to an area after he received reports of a few people being trapped in a swamp.

He then knocked on the door that was opened by a young girl whose age has yet to be revealed. The police officer allegedly told her to call their precinct if they heard about people in the swamp.

"I didn't have any information for him and didn't know what he was talking about," the girl told the police.

Fruh has resigned in October, (Image via @SamsonIsrael16/X)

After some time, the girl received a message that was allegedly from the Florida deputy. When the girl asked him how Dylan Fruh got her number, he allegedly said that they had "resources."

The police officer was also accused of not having his bodycam on when he had the conversation with the girl. Fruh claimed that he just forgot to do so. Eventually, he faced a three-day suspension.