What did Kenneth Booth do? Cullman County deputy kills shift supervisor in apparent murder-suicide

On Thursday, September 7, Cullman County deputy Kenneth Booth allegedly killed shift supervisor Lexi White and then died by suicide. It has been mentioned that White has been working at the sheriff's office since she was just 16 years old.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities have described the incident in Orange Beach, Alabama, as an apparent murder-suicide. They further claimed that Kenneth Booth and White had an argument before the incident. The entire department is reportedly in shock after the tragedy struck, and two employees died in an instant. Additional details are yet to be made available.

Kenneth Booth allegedly killed his co-worker Lexi White and then took his own life over an argument on Thursday

As per reports, Kenneth Booth had an argument with Lexi White, which turned violent, and the former took his weapon out to shoot White. After fatally shooting White, he killed himself.

It has been revealed that Kenneth Booth was reportedly dating Lexi at the time of the tragic shooting. Sheriff Matt Gentry has expressed deepest condolences after the incident took the life of an innocent Lexi White, who had been working there for several years.

In a statement issued on Thursday at around 12.30 pm local time, Sheriff Gentry said:

"Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved."

Gentry also urged the entire community and the department to pray for the tragic loss of the families. The sheriff revealed that Lexi and her family had been very important to him since she started working at the department at a very young age. He said that losing her was equivalent to losing a child.

"Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach...," he said.

Authorities have confirmed that Booth never had complaints filed against him

The Orange Beach authorities are currently investigating the case to reveal every minute detail. They are yet to reveal further details regarding the case. The Cullman Times contacted Investigations' Lt. Trent Johnson with the Orange Beach Police Department. Johnson told them that he was an active part of the investigation in the case.

He further said that Orange Beach Police Department officers responded to an emergency call at the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd. Upon arrival, they found two unresponsive bodies, later identified as White and Booth.

It has been confirmed that Booth was never subjected to any disciplinary action during his service tenure. The deputy also did not have any complaints filed against him. Upon being asked, Lt. Trent Johnson refused to identify the type of firearm used in the case.