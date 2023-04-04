What did Moussa Diarra do? Authorities drop charges against wounded NYC garage attendant who shot a thief

On the morning of April 4, 2023, at about 5:30 am, Moussa Diarra, 57, was shot twice in a confrontation with an alleged armed thief at the West 31st Street garage in Manhattan. The New York City parking garage attendant was initially charged with attempted murder. Moussa was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Regardless of the initial charges filed by the NYPD, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has decided not to prosecute Moussa pending further investigation.

Moussa Diarra attempted to seize the weapon an alleged thief pointed at him at the New York City parking garage

The New York Post reported that according to sources, on the morning of the incident, the overnight worker caught an individual peeping into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage. Moussa Diarra suspected the male was a thief and enquired about what was inside his bag. The man did not cooperate and instead pulled out a gun.

Moussa then reportedly attempted to seize the weapon when it fired. This resulted in him being shot in the stomach and brushed in the ear by a bullet. However, he still managed to turn the weapon on the intruder and shot him in the chest.

Police reported that the suspected thief was identified as 59-year-old Charles Rhodie and was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted murder, and burglary.

The New York Post reported that Meyers Parking’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Carolan informed them that while Moussa lay handcuffed to his Bellevue Hospital bed, he said:

“I got bullets in me, and I’m chained to a hospital bed, but I didn’t do anything wrong.”

While authorities have dropped the charges against Moussa Diarra, the alleged thief Charles Rhodie still faces charges, including attempted murder.

Initial charges against Moussa Diarra caused outrage online

The New York Post reported that a family friend, Mariame Diarra, criticized the charges against Moussa and said that he was doing this job and maintaining security.

She said:

"That’s self-defense. The guy tried to rob his business. He’s there for security. That’s literally his job, to defend his business."

The charges against Moussa Diarra reminded everyone of the case of Manhattan bodega clerk Jose Alba, who was charged with murder in a deadly July 1 altercation in his store with an enraged customer.

An individual who works near the garage spoke about the case and charges against Moussa and said:

“You are kidding. That’s an April Fool Day joke, right? How can a hardworking man get arrested for defending himself?”

Police sources mentioned that Charles Rhodie has about 20 prior arrests, including petit larceny, with the latest one being in 2018. Diarra, on the other hand, has no prior criminal record.

