Jason Moose Cunningham, a former Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday, May 22, for the murder of his married girlfriend after she supposedly disparaged his manhood.

The sentencing came after Cunninghan pleaded guilty to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony over the killing of Nicole Harrington, who is survived by her three children.

Prosecutors said that prior to the killing, Jason Moose Cunningham was allegedly having an affair with the married mother of three, Nicole Harrington.

According to an arrest affidavit cited by the New York Post, on June 18, 2020, Cunningham arrived at the parking garage at the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. to meet the victim. At the time of their meeting, the accused reportedly intended to end their affair.

During the clandestine assignation, the duo reportedly got into a heated argument, which escalated to violence after Harrington belittled Cunningham’s p**is size. Cunningham, mortified by the “loud” accusation, reportedly shot Harrington in the back of the head in a fit of rage.

Lex Juarez @lexjuareztv #BREAKINGNOW after an 8 hour stand off with multiple law enforcement agencies, Jason “Moose” Cunningham is in police custody. #BREAKINGNOW after an 8 hour stand off with multiple law enforcement agencies, Jason “Moose” Cunningham is in police custody. https://t.co/IygY2vprPX

Shortly after the killing, Cunningham was involved in an eight-hour stand-off with Columbia County deputies at a boat ramp at Clarks Hill Lake before being arrested at the scene. At the time, District Attorney Williams commenting on the incident said:

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life.”

Jason Moose Cunningham resigned as a deputy in 2018 after failing a drug test

Jason Moose Cunningham, a 1998 Augusta State University graduate, served as a deputy at the Richmond County Sheriff’s office for about 14 years, before resigning his post in February 2018. The resignation came after he failed a drug test.

WFXG citing an internal affairs document, reported that in 2018 Jason Moose Cunningham was asked to take a drug test by the department after he was involved in an accident while on duty.

Cunningham denied taking any drugs after he tested positive for an illegal substance. Cunninghan demanded a second test which he then also failed.

The ex-deputy resigned in February 2018 in place of inevitable termination. Per his Linked In, Cunnigham, an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, founded a fan club titled Augusta Stellers in 1992.

He also started the business in 2014 named BlueLine Management Services LLC, which provided property management and security services in Augusta Georgia. His Linkedin bio read:

“Experienced Deputy Sheriff with a demonstrated history of working in the law enforcement industry. Strong military and protective services background. I am professionally skilled in Budgeting, Management, Customer Service, Strategic Planning, and Program Management and Development.”

Cunningham was also a marketing manager for Forces United, a veterans support organization in Georgia.

