Deputy Craig Chamberlin GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 as former Spokane County Sheriff passes away 

On Sunday, April 30, the family of Former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin announced that he had died via a GoFundMe page created to raise funds to help pay for his funeral expenses.

The fundraiser, which has raised more than $30,000 of its $35,000 goal, was created by Craig Chamberlin's three daughters, Courtney, Makenzie, and Carlee. The daughters, who announced the death of their father, noted that their dad's demise was an "unforeseeable" incident.

Melissa Luck ☘ @MelissaKXLY4 I’m sick to my stomach this morning, seeing the news that former Spokane deputy Craig Chamberlain has died. “Chambo” was a friend and someone we interviewed countless times on the news. My heart breaks for his 3 daughters, who were his world gofund.me/fea7be00 I’m sick to my stomach this morning, seeing the news that former Spokane deputy Craig Chamberlain has died. “Chambo” was a friend and someone we interviewed countless times on the news. My heart breaks for his 3 daughters, who were his world gofund.me/fea7be00

In a statement on GoFundMe, the daughters described their dad, Craig Chamberlin, 52, as their "best friend," while noting that the death came as a shock to the family.

They added:

“He was known and loved by so many and this is just as devastating and shocking to you all as it is to us. Thank you for all the love and support, we need it.”

Craig Chamberlin served the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for over two decades

While the family did not share any further details about Craig Chamberlin's death, his daughter Mackenzie Chamberlin spoke to KREM 2 News and said that the

family is still trying to come to terms with the sudden passing of their father. She said:

“We’re just as shocked as everyone else, it’s hard to put into words how we’re feeling right now.”

Craig Chamberlin, who served with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for 25 years, was highly respected in the community. He became the face of the department and was seen in many TV interviews during his time as Deputy Sheriff.

SERVPRO’s of NW Spokane/S&W Spokane/Spokane Valley @ServpronwS We are heartbroken at the unexpected loss of our colleague and friend, retired Deputy Craig Chamberlin, who passed away suddenly last night, April 30th. Craig was a valued and beloved member of the SERVPRO family and we will all miss him more than words can express. We are heartbroken at the unexpected loss of our colleague and friend, retired Deputy Craig Chamberlin, who passed away suddenly last night, April 30th. Craig was a valued and beloved member of the SERVPRO family and we will all miss him more than words can express. https://t.co/FfRE9DeyPm

Chamberlin, who ran for Sheriff’s office in 2022, was fired last year following an investigation into his conduct by former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. At the time, Chamberlin withdrew from the sheriff's race, claiming that the investigation and subsequent firing were politically motivated to hinder his chances of winning office.

As per KREM 2 News, Chamberlin, in a Facebook post, alleged that Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who was not seeking to be re-elected, launched an investigation to ruin his odds of winning as he was endorsing a different candidate.

Crime reporter pays tribute to Craig Chamberlin

Spokane News @Spokane_News Craig Chamberlin (“Deputy Craig”) passed away on the evening of April 30th, 2023.



His daughters wrote: It was unforeseeable and we as a family are still in shock. Us three daughters, Courtney, Makenzie and Carlee are left with the responsibilities of taking care of his funeral Craig Chamberlin (“Deputy Craig”) passed away on the evening of April 30th, 2023. His daughters wrote: It was unforeseeable and we as a family are still in shock. Us three daughters, Courtney, Makenzie and Carlee are left with the responsibilities of taking care of his funeral

Shortly after Craig Chamberlin's death was announced, longtime Spokane crime reporter Jeff Humphrey, who interacted with the former deputy for several crime stories over two decades, paid tribute to him in a touching statement.

As per KXLY, Humphrey said that Chamberlin, who grew up in Spokane Valley, was deeply invested in the community's progress and believed in reaching people through cameras as it allowed him to educate viewers on the root cause behind crimes.

As per KXLY, Humphrey said:

"He was a homegrown kid out of the valley. So, he was invested in this community entirely. So [he was like], 'How can I - Craig 'Hollywood' Chamberlin, help my community the most? I can do it with a badge and a gun, but I'm going to use TV cameras and microphones and I'm going to school people on what's causing crime, what are the roots of crime, what are the answers to our crime problems?' And he advertised that and made the place safer for all of us."

Humphrey added that reporters remembered Chamberlain as a deputy who was always ready to help journalists keep the public informed.

Poll : 0 votes